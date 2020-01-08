advertisement

We are in the middle of the NHL season and the teams are showing their true faces. Here are the three biggest disappointments halfway there.

The NHL has reached the halfway point of its season and it’s a great time to properly assess the performance of all teams. This article will talk about the three biggest disappointments of the 2019-2020 season.

The “disappointment” is measured by how high the expectations of the team were before the start of the season and how the first half actually developed. Here you are.

1. New Jersey Devils

No other team had higher expectations for the 2019-2020 season than the New Jersey Devils. The trade for P.K. Subban pointed out that Ray Shero would give it all this season, and pieces like Taylor Hall, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes made this team look impressive on paper. However, the Devils have never resolved their goalkeeper situation and their 0.895 saving share is the third worst in the league.

Instead of chasing playoffs, the Devils became vendors, swapping former hard-winner Taylor Hall for the Arizona Coyotes while continuing to refit their team. Given the high expectations of this team, it’s a real disappointment to see them behind the Ottawa Senators in the overall standings.

2. Nashville Predators

In the off-season, the Nashville Predators placed large orders with star players like Matt Duchene, Viktor Arvidsson and Roman Josi. It seemed like David Poile put all his trust in the team he was building, and since they started strong, they have since fallen off the car. After losing in the last six games, the team was unable to catch up and their hit rate had dried up.

The team was ranked 18th in the league in goals per game (2.9) by one of the best offensive teams in the league. Both Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros have problems and none of them have a safe percentage above .900.

The bad game led to the dismissal of their head coach Peter Laviolette, who never missed the playoffs while sitting behind the Predators bench. After Nashville signed a giant free agent in Matt Duchene and locked up key players, no one saw Nashville shoot their head coach in mid-season to wake up their players.

3. San Jose Sharks

After reaching the conference finals a few months ago, nobody had expected to see the San Jose Sharks at the bottom of the rankings in the Western Conference. The team have not had any key players with an injury and the goal is bad, but it was the same as last season.

Three days ago, the Sharks had a 4-2 lead over the Washington Capitals with less than 2 minutes in the third half. Instead of holding the lead, the team collapsed and lost in extra time. This was not the first time that San Jose left the game late in the third period. In fact, the team scored a total of 56 goals in the last five minutes of the third period, most of them in the entire league.

The sharks’ fighting led to the dismissal of their head coach Peter DeBoer in a desperate attempt to jerk their players. If they continue to play like this, the team will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in their 28th year.

