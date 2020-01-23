advertisement

(Hogp / AP) In this undated photo, released by the land fire department, a C-130 Hercules aircraft called “Thor” drops water during a flight in Australia. On Thursday, January 23, 2020, officials in Australia searched for a water tanker that could have crashed while fighting forest fires.

(AP Photo / Noah Berger) The flames of the Morton Fire took over a house near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

(AP Photo / Noah Berger) Firefighters fight the Morton fire while it occupies a house near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

(AP Photo / Noah Berger) Firefighters are fighting Morton fire when it sets fire to a house near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

AUSTRALIA (ABC News) – Three Americans were killed in fighting forest fires in Australia on Thursday when their water tanker plane crashed in New South Wales.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules water tanker sank in the Snowy Mountains region of Monaro, about 400 miles east of Melbourne, officials from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) said.

According to official information, the three crew members were the only ones on board the plane. There were no survivors in the crash.

The authorities said they had not yet published the names of the crew members.

The aircraft carried out normal water bomb attacks and sank water in one of an estimated 80 fires currently burning in the area. The conditions in the region were reported to be hot, dry and windy.

Immediately after the crash, the RFS dropped all other fire engines off the ground.

“Today is a bad and terrible reminder of the dangerous conditions our volunteers and rescue workers put up with every day in a number of agencies,” said Gladys Berejiklian, Prime Minister of New South Wales, at a post-accident press conference. “It shows the dangerous work that is currently being done and the conditions under which our firefighters work.”

The aircraft was owned by the Canadian airline Coulson Aviation and was operated on behalf of the RFS.

“The plane had left Richmond, NSW, with a load of flame retardants, and was on a fire bomb mission. The accident is reported to have been extensive and we are deeply saddened to have had three deaths, ”said a statement from Coulson Aviation. “Our thoughts and prayers are on board with the families of the three crew members.”

Authorities said the devastating wildfires in Australia claimed more than 15 million acres of land and resulted in at least 25 deaths.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

