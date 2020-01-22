advertisement

Clean power

January 22, 2020 against Tina Casey

advertisement

Whelp, that was fast. The infamous coal-fired Navajo Generating Station barely closes its doors when a huge renewable energy project takes its place. We are talking about the proposed Navajo Energy Storage Station in Arizona, and it is not just an old sustainable energy project. It is a 10-hour and 2,200 megawatt system that makes it fall into the long storage category, something the US Department of Energy is desperately looking for.

Long-term energy storage in the time of Trump

For the sake of clarity: the so-called NESS project is still in the proposal and permit phase. If everything goes according to plan, it will be online in 2030 – just in time to absorb new wind and solar development in the area.

If and when NESS goes online, this can remove the carpet under future plans for gas-fired power plants. The developer, Daybreak Power, expects NESS to deliver wind and solar energy to Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix for 10 hours, from peak times during the day to night.

That energy storage capacity of 10 hours is crucial. The energy department has a whole initiative dedicated to long-term storage, which it defines as a minimum of 10 hours and more.

If you suspect this is a recipe for making the electricity grid low in carbon, walk away immediately and buy a cigar.

That’s right, regardless of the pro-coal rhetoric of the Commander-in-Chief, the Energy Department has promoted the combination of coal killings of renewable energy sources and energy storage throughout his tenure (by the way, the recently dismissed president * seems to have lost interest in coal, but that is a completely different piece of worms).

The ARPA-E office of the energy department for advanced R&D explains:

“Long-term energy storage systems provide for network needs that go beyond daily cycling. Such systems can provide backup power for several days, improve the resilience of the grid, or ensure the integration of even larger amounts of intermittent renewable resources such as wind and sun. “

ARPA-E notes that long-term systems also play a role in daily cycling, where a 10-hour system such as the NESS project would fit.

“Such systems can help shape the output of individual wind and solar installations, thereby improving the reliability of these resources and significantly increasing their value for the grid,” explains ARPA-E.

So. Over there.

Massively pumped hydro-energy storage project for Arizona

For those of you who are new to this subject, the former Navajo generating station was the largest power plant in the western US and one of the largest carbon emissions in the country. It was built in the 1970s and was closed for business last year.

That finally brings us to the operation of the proposed NESS project. As a pumped hydro storage system, a reservoir must be built on the Cummins plateau above Lake Powell. The project will use wind and solar energy to pump water from the lake to the reservoir during daily periods of low use. If necessary, the water will flow down through gravity through a generating station to produce electricity.

For those of you who are new to the field of pumped hydro, there is a general environmental benefit. With the right location, an upper reservoir can be built near an existing body of water without the need to build a new dam or otherwise disrupt a natural waterway.

Because the system recycles water, the upper reservoir also causes no additional stress on groundwater sources.

Daybreak is pretty sure that the site of the Cummings plateau takes away worries about the impact on wildlife habitats, but that is a matter of quarrel between many stakeholders. Daybreak lists the National Park Service, the Navajo Nation and other First Nations, public interest groups, water users and recreational users among the parties that have a say.

Who will pay for all this?

The big question in all of this is financing, and that is where things become interesting. Pumped hydro plays a major role in the Energy Department’s plans for the electricity grid of the future. However, the electricity markets are changing so quickly that projects of 8-10 years, such as pump storage, cannot keep up without assistance.

The Energy Department already has an initiative to help reduce the costs of pumped hydro, and Daybreak also has a few tricks in store.

The company plans to use the existing 16-mile, 500-kilovolt transmission line that previously connected the Navajo generation station to the grid, losing a lot of time and costs.

Daybreak also plans to attract investors with the prospects for future wind and solar development in the region, as well as the overall economic development associated with creating hundreds of new clean tech jobs.

Our friends at Utility Dive expect that NESS could use the now-known PPA financing platform to fund the project, especially if it can demonstrate that there is a demand for bulk storage.

Closing a deal with network operators is another prospect. CleanTechnica contacts Daybreak to see if something is wrong, so keep an eye on this.

Follow me on twitter.

* Developing story.

Photo: Navajo Generating Station via US Bureau of Reclamation.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly reposted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. Opinions are her own opinion. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.









advertisement