Brady Manek scored a career-high 29 points to lead Oklahoma to a 91-72 victory over the visiting Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Monday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Manek soon needed to mark production, after leading scorer and rebel Christian Doolittle lost the game to what Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said on OU radio broadcast was a “conflict of interest of the team”.

While Oklahoma (9-3) was 5-0 at home going into the game, it would not be easy – the Sooners had not led halfway through any of those games. But against Vaqueros (4-9), Oklahoma jumped ahead early and steadily extended its lead over the last 10 minutes of the first half with a 26-10 goal to advance to 20.

UTRGV never pulled closer than 16 points after halftime.

The Sooners had a season-long 21 assists after not compiling more than 15 in any previous game. Oklahoma also closed UTRGV 48-28.

When Kuath, starting his first career as he started at Doolittle’s place, scored 10 consecutive Sooners points in the first five minutes of the game. The Red Bull junior had not scored more than six points in any of his previous 16 games.

Kuath finished with 17 points. He had scored 25 points overall in his previous 10 games this season.

Manek’s previous career high was 28 points, set as a starter in 2017-18. His nine free throws also set a career high.

Jordan Jackson scored 21 points to lead the Vaqueros. Lesley Varner II added 19.

It was the first time Vaqueros coach Lew Hill had coached against Oklahoma in the arena in which he served as an assistant for five years under Kruger. Hill took over at UTRGV after Oklahoma’s run in the NCAA Final Four.

It was Vaquero’s fourth consecutive loss and second in a row for a Big 12 opponent.

