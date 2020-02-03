advertisement

When the majority were asked to choose between the two, they chose Micheál Martin over Leo Varadkar as the next leader.

A new poll by Irish PR firm PR360 found that 28% of voters are still unsure who to vote in less than a week from the day of the general election.

The final PR360 2020 Leaders poll also found that 53% chose Micheál Martin as the next Taoiseach and only 47% chose Leo Varadkar.

In addition, 26% of voters have changed their voting preferences since the campaign started, with 40% saying they have “completely discontinued” the campaign.

advertisement

Dan Pender, managing director of PR360, said: “63% of people have identified public services and quality of life as the most important change problem. Government formation and tax cuts are far from changing factors.

“The preferred choice for the next Taoiseach has largely remained the same over the three weeks.”

Amanda Glancy, PR360 Director of Policy and Campaigns, added:

“Two of the great insights from the third and final survey in the PR360 2020 Leader series are to be found in the extent of respondents who want to see changes through improved public services and better quality of life, as well as a significant number of respondents, who have changed their voting preferences since the campaign started. “

advertisement