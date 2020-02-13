Isimba hydroelectric dam in the Kayunga district (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Project manager Xia Nenghai of the China International Water & Electric Company, which built the Isimba dam, revealed that 28 engineers who were supposed to work on the bridge connecting Kayunga to Kamuli districts have been prevented from leaving the country following the epidemic of COVID -19 commonly known coronavirus.

Nenghai made the shocking revelation today when he appeared before the physical infrastructure committee which is investigating allegations that Shs24Bn meant the construction of the Kayunga-Kamuli bridge over the Isimba dam.

He said, “In China, we have the Corona virus, we have 28 isolated people, they are not allowed to return. We have a very serious problem, we have fewer workers, no money. We want the bridge to be finished by the end of this year, how can we do it with fewer workers and without money. Please go through the contract, if the contract gives us the right, let it be real. “

Nenghai told Parliament that the contractor had agreed to build a bridge at no additional cost, regardless of the value. He blamed the delay in the technical and safety bridge, saying that although Uganda has lost time, the contractor will deliver the bridge by the end of 2020.

The development comes at a time when the latest media reports indicate that the number of cases of coronavirus has reached up to 60,000 with more than 8,000 in serious condition and the number of deaths recorded at 1,355, and among them, 242 new Coronavirus deaths have been recorded in China’s Hubei province in one day.

comments