A young mother of four died after being struck by a car on her way home after a shopping spree with her three-year-old daughter.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. yesterday near the junction of Green Lane Road and Tithe Street in North Evington.

The 27-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries. Her daughter was also injured but survived.

Leicestershire police said four vehicles were involved in the incident. At the time, two of the cars were stationary.

The driver of one of the four vehicles, a white Seat Leon, left the scene but was found soon after, police said.

A 20-year-old Leeds man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and has since been released pending further investigation.

Tithe Street was closed while emergency services were handling the incident, but has since been reopened.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said, “Our investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing, but we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn’t spoken to the agents yet. .

“Also, if you have installed video recording equipment in your vehicles, can you check the images and contact us if you have captured part of the incident.”

Call the police at 101.

