A man accused of deliberately hitting another with a car in Dundee has walked away from the court.

Marti Boi Stewart of Boswells Terrace was charged with attacking a man on St Kilda Road, Dundee, on January 6.

However, a jury unanimously concluded that the two charges against Stewart, 27, were unproven at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was alleged that while acting with other people, he assaulted the man and repeatedly beat him on the head and body with metal poles or similar tools.

He was also charged with driving a motor vehicle on him, striking him again with the car while on the ground, all for his serious injuries and permanent disfigurement.

A second charge alleged that Stewart had an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole or the like, in public without reason.

Stewart’s lawyer had previously told the court that there was no doubt that the complainant had been assaulted.

However, he argued that it was not his client who committed the offense.

