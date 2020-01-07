advertisement

The former Smith scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 visitors Monday night.

Jordan McRae added 19 points for Washington and Isaiah Thomas scored 17 against his previous team.

The unworthy Wizards won their second straight game and posted home wins against the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Celtics in an eight-day span.

advertisement

Jaylen Brown had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which never led after claiming her ninth victory in 10 games.

Jayson Tatum had 17 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Boston’s Kemba Walker (the flu) and Washington’s Bradley Beal (lower right foot pain) each lost their third straight game.

The Celtics trailed by 74-72 to start the fourth quarter and Brown hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 80 with 8:01 remaining, but Smith scored eight straight points.

The Celtics closed within 93-87 in the formation of Grant Williams. Tatum’s dunk made it 93-89 with just two minutes left.

Troy Brown Jr. Reounded a Miss and Anzejs Pasecniks hit two free throws with 43.6 seconds left. Marcus Smart made one of two free throws for Boston and Troy Brown hit both, giving the Wizards a 97-90 lead with 30.9 seconds remaining.

Hayward scored with 16 seconds left to bring the deficit to 97-92 but McRae made one of two free throws and the Wizards held on.

The Wizards led 51-40 at half time, but the Celtics pulled away and two free throws by the Tremont Walters drew Boston within 63-61 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Washington held the Celtics to a season-low 17 points in the first quarter and led by nine to start second. Marcus Smart’s jumper drew the Celtics within 36-32 with 4:29 left in the first half, but Washington outscored Boston 15-8 at half time.

The Celtics shot 29.2 percent (14 of 48) from the field in the first half and 34.7 percent (33 of 95) in the game.

Washington backup Garrison Mathews left with a leg injury in the second quarter and never returned.

– Starting the media level

advertisement