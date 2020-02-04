advertisement

Although it seems that the ball has just fallen, the most bleak month of the year, February, is here. Although we are 365 blacks at Hello Beautiful, we believe it is imperative to keep you informed on how to support black businesses and creators during Black History Month.

Not only is Etsy.com a great place for shopping, but it’s also a space for freelance designers to share their gifts with the world. Because we know how great black creations are, we want to share some Etsy shops owned by blacks. These stores are guaranteed to meet your demand for unique merchandise and meet the needs of black people. Oh since I live for a FUBU (For Us By Us), I’m here to share some of my favorites.

Fashion

Fyre Vintage is a must-have shop for everything vintage. Put this retro pink oversize blazer as a must in your closet.

Demestik

TheBeWordShirt

TheLotusBloomCo

DanielaTabois

MochaDesignStudio

Beauty

The secret to this lip scrub is sugar, which acts as a natural exfoliant to remove dead skin from your lips.

BladeandBloom

RHYIIbyRichele

ShaisWorldShop

Art

Explore your interior art collector at CocoStudioShop where art imitates life.

LovelyEarthlings

Home decoration

Impress your guests with these one-of-a-kind pieces.

ShopCandiceLuter

FabFunkyDivaDesigns

Accessories

Perfect your look with these black-centered accessories.

SHOPEVREN

getawaygirl

NitzByNat

SuzieandMarie

Vintage Royalty

RozandaLee

KimMakesArt

Way of life

Personalize your next event with these special pieces.

Scrapcraftastic

FashionSteeleNYC

TiniTimeCreations

So yes, I think it should get you started and help you spend some of these hard-earned taxes while supporting black creators.

