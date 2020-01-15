advertisement

Detectives investigating a stab wound in the New Parks area of ​​Leicester arrested a man.

The 26-year-old is the second person to be detained in connection with the incident last week.

advertisement

Emergency services were called to New Parks Way shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, and found a man on the street who had been stabbed several times.

The victim, who is in his twenties, was taken to hospital and has since been released, police said in Leicestershire.

A 26-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

He is currently in police custody.

On Monday January 6, another Leicester man, also 26, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was released on bail.

Detective Constable Mike Archer said, “Our investigations are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident who has yet to speak to the police should contact them.

“Please think about whether you were in the New Parks Way area across from the New Parks pools this Sunday evening?”

“Did you witness the incident or the events that led to it? Or do you have images of video surveillance or on-board cameras from the region at the time of which you have not yet told us?

“If you have any information, however insignificant it may seem, it is not too late to contact us.”

Contact Det Con Archer at 101.

.

advertisement