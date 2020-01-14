advertisement

The EGOT – an abbreviation for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony – is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to reaching it.

Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982)

Emmy: Single performance by an actress, “Startime” (1960); Limited series actress or special “A Woman Called Golda” (1982)

Oscar: Actress, “Gaslight” (1944); Actress, “Anastasia” (1956); Supporting actress, “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974)

Tony: Actress (dramatic), “Joan of Lorraine” (1947)

Liza Minnelli (1946 -)

Emmy: Individual program – variety and light music, “Liza With a Z” (1973)

Oscar: Actress, “Cabaret” (1973)

Tony: Actress in a musical “Flora, the Red Threat” (1965); Actress, “The Act” (1978)

Ellen Burstyn

Emmy: Guest actress in the drama series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2009); Supporting actress in a mini series or film “Political Animals” (2013)

Oscar: Actress, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Again” (1974)

Tony: Actress in One Piece, “Same Time, Next Year” (1975)

Jeremy Irons (1948-)

Emmy: Voice-over-Performance “The Great War and the Formation of the 20th Century” (1997); Outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Narrator, “Big Cat Week” (2014)

Oscar: “Reversal of Fortune” actor (1990)

Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Real Thing” (1984)

Anne Bancroft (1931-2005)

Emmy: Variety or Music Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Annie, The Women in a Man’s Life” (1970)

Oscar: Actress, “The Miracle Worker” (1962)

Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Two for the Seesaw” (1958); Actress in One Piece “The Miracle Worker” (1960)

Viola Davis (1965 -)

Emmy: Actress in a drama series, “How to Get Away With Murder” (2015)

Oscar: Actress, “Fences” (2016)

Tony: Lead actress in one piece, “King Hedley II” (2001); Actress in One Piece, “Fences” (2010)

Bob Fosse (1927-1987)

Emmy: Choreography, Direction, Individual Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Liza With a Z” (1973)

Oscar: Director, “Cabaret” (1972)

Tony: Choreographer “The Pajama Game” (1955); “Damn Yankees” (1956); “Redhead” (1959); “Little Me” (1963); “Sweet Charity” (1966); “Pippin” (1973); “Dancin ‘” (1978); “Big Deal” (1986); Director, “Pippin” (1973)

Frances McDormand

Emmy: 2 awards for production and starring in limited series or film, “Olive Kitteridge” (2015)

Oscar (2): Actress, “Fargo” (1996); “Three billboards before Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)

Tony: Actress in one piece, “Good People” (2011)

Helen Mirren

Emmy: Actress in a miniseries or special, “Prime Suspect” (1996); Actress in a miniseries or movie, “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999); Actress in a miniseries or film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Lead actress in a miniseries or movie, “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2007)

Oscar: Actress, “The Queen” (2006)

Tony: Actress in one piece, “The Audience” (2015)

Jessica Lange

Emmy (3): Actress in a miniseries or film, “Gray Gardens” (2009); “American Horror Story” (2012 and 2014)

Oscar (2): Supporting actress, “Tootsie” (1982); Actress, “Blue Sky” (1994)

Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2016)

Jason Robards (1922-2000)

Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or special, “Inherit the Wind” (1988)

Oscar: Supporting actor “All the President’s Men” (1976); Supporting actress “Julia” (1977)

Tony: Actor in one play “The Disenchanted” (1959)

Al Pacino (1940-)

Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or movie, “Angels in America” ​​(2004) and “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010)

Oscar: Actor, “Fragrance of a Woman” (1992)

Tony: Supporting actor in one piece: “Does a tiger wear a tie?” (1969); Actor, “Pavlo Hummel’s Basic Training” (1979)

Christopher Plummer

Emmy (2): Limited series actor, “Arthur Hailey’s the Moneychangers” (1977); Voice-over-Performance, “Madeline” (1994)

Oscar: Supporting actor “The Beginners” (2011)

Tony (2): Actor in a musical, “Cyrano” (1974); Actor in one piece, “Barrymore” (1997)

Vanessa Redgrave (1937 -)

Emmy (2): Actress in a limited series or special, “Playing for Time” (1981); Supporting actress in a mini-series or a film, “If these walls could speak 2” (2000)

Oscar: Supporting actress “Julia” (1977)

Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2003)

Geoffrey Rush

Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or film “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” (2005)

Oscar: Actor, “Shine” (1996)

Tony: Actor in one piece, “Exit the King” (2009)

Maggie Smith

Emmy: Actress in a mini-series or film “My House in Umbria” (2003); Supporting actress in a mini-series or a film, “Downton Abbey” (2011, 2012 and 2016)

Oscar: Actress, “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969); Supporting actress, “California Suite” (1978)

Tony: Actress, “Lettice and Lovage” (1990)

Glenda Jackson (1936-)

Emmy (2): Outstanding single and continuous performance by a leading actress, “Elizabeth R” (1971)

Oscar (2): Best Actress, “Women in Love” (1970) and “A Touch of Class” (1973)

Tony: Best Actress in One Piece “Three Tall Women” (2018)

Tony Walton

Emmy: Art Direction for a mini series or a special, “Death of a Salesman” (1986)

Oscar: Art Direction, “All That Jazz” (1979)

Tony: Scenic Designer, “Pippin” (1973); Set designer, “The House of Blue Leaves” (1986); “Boys and Dolls” (1992)

Maureen Stapleton (1925-2006)

Emmy: Individual performance of an actress in a drama “Under the Paths to Eden” (1968)

Oscar: Supporting actress, “Reds” (1981)

Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “The Rose Tattoo” (1951); Actress in one play “The Gingerbread Lady” (1971)

Thomas Mitchell (1892-1962)

Emmy: Actor, NBC (1953)

Oscar: Supporting actor “Stagecoach” (1939)

Tony: Actor in a musical, “Hazel Flagg” (1953)

Melvyn Douglas (1901-1981)

Emmy: Single Performance by an Actor in a Drama, “CBS Playhouse” (1968)

Oscar: Supporting actor, “Hud” (1963); Supporting actor, “Being There” (1979)

Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Best Man” (1960)

Shirley Booth (1898-1992)

Emmy: Actress in a Row, “Hazel” (1962 and 1963)

Oscar: Actress, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1952)

Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Goodbye, My Fancy” (1949); Actress in One Piece, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1950); Actress in a play “Time of the Cuckoo” (1953)

Jessica Tandy (1909-1994)

Emmy: Actress in a miniseries or special, “Foxfire” (1987)

Oscar: Actress, “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)

Tony: Actress in a drama, “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1948); “The Gin Game” (1978); “Foxfire” (1983)

Jack Albertson (1907-1981)

Emmy: Continuation or individual performance by a supporting actor in Variety or Music, “Cher” (1975); Actor in the comedy series “Chico and the Man” (1976)

Oscar: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1968)

Tony: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1965)

Ralph Burns (1922-2001)

Emmy: Musical Direction “Baryshnikov on Broadway” (1980)

Oscar: Instrumentation, arrangement and original score, “Cabaret” (1972); Original score / adaptation score, “All That Jazz” (1979)

Tony: Orchestrations, “Fosse” (1999); Orchestrations, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)

Paul Scofield

Emmy: Individual starring role, “Male of the Species” (1969)

Oscar: Actor, “A Man for All Seasons” (1966)

Tony: Actor in one play “A Man for All Seasons” (1962)

