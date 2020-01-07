advertisement

We are now seven days in the new year and the daily deals are getting better and better every day. Highlights from Tuesday’s roundup include a rare sale that gives you $ 60 PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes for $ 44.99 each (get as many as you want while they are on sale because you put them on you can stack your PS Plus account), the best-selling WiFi range extender on Amazon for just $ 15.99 or the faster version for $ 22.99, Anker’s most popular wireless charging path for $ 7.99 instead of $ 18 with coupon code DMAKA258, Ring Video Doorbell 2 refurbs for $ 119 (the Ring Doorbell 2 was $ 129 on black Friday), a free $ 90 Echo Show 5 when you purchase a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, shockingly good wireless headphones with noise reduction for just $ 44 , 99, $ 20 discount on AirPods 2 and $ 30 discount on AirPods 2 with wireless charging, real wireless earbuds such as AirPods with touch control for only $ 26.44 with promotional code 7FRH8TWS, top rated Wi-Fi smart plugs for a low of $ 4 , 95 each with coupon code 407PK7A1, the best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker on Amazon for $ 21.99, a 17% discount on Tide Pods, an Instant Pot cookbook with 500 recipes for $ 3.99 and more. View all the best daily deals today.

Image source: AP / Shutterstock

