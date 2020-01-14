advertisement

More than two thousand homes are still without power after Storm Brendan traveled the country all day on Monday.

The orange storm landed on Monday morning with floods and gusts of over 100 km / h.

advertisement

An orange wind warning with gusts of up to 130 km / h in exposed areas was extended until midnight in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

For 10 other counties there was a wind warning for the status yellow.

During the evening tide, flooding concerns in Galway, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal and Kerry counties.

Around 2,500 households and businesses were still without electricity on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The hardest hit areas in Galway and Mayo were affected.

An ESB spokeswoman said repair teams had been working since dawn on Tuesday and the number had already been reduced from 4,000 that morning.

On Monday, the ESB supplied 100,000 households, farms and companies with electricity again. Power outages have been reported across the country, with Galway, Limerick, Kerry, Cork and Donegal among the worst affected areas.

In the early Monday afternoon, the wind on the west coast began to subside, although a second belt with strong gusts was forecast for the evening.

The ESB announced that it would work all day Tuesday to restore power to its customers.

In Howth, Co Dublin, the Coast Guard said it had “examined reports of people at risk from themselves during the Brendan storm” and had spoken to many people on the harbor and coastline between Howth and Clontarf.

Videos and photos showed waves crashing over the walls along Dublin Bay in Clontarf, Howth and Coliemore Harbor in Dalkey, as well as people standing near large waves.

landing

Storm Brendan landed Monday morning, bringing gusts of almost 100 km / h over northeastern counties and more than 140 km / h off the west Cork coast.

The wind uprooted trees and blew debris on roads, making driving conditions difficult.

Three trampolines were blown up on highways, two on the M7 near the University of Limerick and near Oola in Co Tipperary, and the third near Exit 9 on the M9.

The ESB announced that on Monday its crews supplied electricity to more than 100,000 households, farms and companies again, 32,000 from 6 p.m. without electricity. At peak times, 50,000 ESB customers were not supplied.

“Strong winds during the daytime hindered the restoration work and led to further supply losses,” said the ESB.

“We assume that the majority of those who currently have no electricity can restore the power supply this evening [Monday evening], although some families will not have electricity overnight. Strong winds are expected in the west and northwest tonight, so further cuts are possible. “

The ESB said the damage was mainly due to fallen trees on overhead power lines due to the wind.

It urged the public not to approach or touch fallen trees, wires, or damaged power grids as they could be dangerous.

The flood protection along Dublin Bay continues until Wednesday morning.

Before the storm, the car parks were closed and flood control measures were taken in Clontarf, Sandymount and along parts of the Dodder River in Dublin.

According to a council spokesman, further floods are expected on Tuesday at 2 p.m. “The Dublin City Council will continue to monitor and take the necessary measures in the coming days,” he said.

advertisement