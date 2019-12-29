advertisement

29 December 2019 Johnna Crider

Here is a list of just over 25 things that Autopilot can ‘see’ in 2019, and Autopilot will learn to see even better in 2020. There is a joke somewhere in the vision, but I have lost sight of it . Okay, I’m done. Autopilot is like a learning child. It grows every day and makes us all feel the support as proud parents, godparents and the like. Do you remember the dancing cars? They were pretty funny, but they are no longer a thing.

I came across a Reddit message from TechFan_Theo that made a list of all visuals from Tesla Autopilot that have been added since it was active. It is a good list that shows how much progress Tesla has made with this feature and toward the goal of creating Full-Self Driving technology that can certainly change the way we go to and from interesting places in our lives.

However, before we launch the list, you must bear in mind that Tesla can identify much more than these 27 things. These are exactly the things that Tesla visualizes for drivers on the touchscreen.

25+ Things Autopilot shows drivers in 2019

Your own car Solid lines Dotted lines Double lines Small cars Large vehicles (SUV) buses Vans semi Pick-up trucks motorcycles pedestrians bicycles Dogs ?? (From what Theo can see from the user Green the Only, they are identified as a pedestrian.) cones Stop signs Stop markings on the road Tricolor traffic lights (recognize which color and which arrow if there is one) Arrows on the road Trash cans Railway crossings Bicycle paths Lane Poles Parking spaces for the disabled Parking signs HOV Lane Diamonds

FSD Preview shows HOV lane diamonds from tesla engines

It’s a great list, and some have said in the comments that when you turn on Dog mode, some of the “cones” turn into fire hydrants. Maybe 2020 will be the year of shape-changing cones that change to other things when functions such as dog mode are activated.

One day it will certainly trigger giggling when we look back on Autopilot’s adolescence. Afterwards is 20/20, right?

