White Rock councilors will receive a seismic report at city hall Monday evening and decide what to do with the aging building.

Discussions about replacing the nearly 60-year-old structure have been going on for nearly 20 years.

The main concerns with the current structure are its size, its ability to withstand an earthquake, and the challenges of access.

The council will hear on Monday that it is expected to cost about $ 1.8m to complete a seismic construction and it will take at least nine months to complete.

Options to be presented to advisors include making a seismic modification; partial seismic reconfiguration; rent commercial office space; relocate staff to other city-owned buildings; and building a new municipality either alone or with partners.

Staff recommend that the council move toward the construction of a new municipality, which could cost approximately $ 25m.

Staff recommends that a consultant be hired to develop, evaluate and evaluate feasibility options for a future city hall. Staff also recommend that the council approve the development of a five-year implementation plan.

The report concluded that White Rock City Hall is rated a “high risk” building, based on the Seismic Intervention Guidelines.

“This building may fail due to the ground movement predicted for a 100-year return earthquake,” the city staff report notes.

“Given the growing needs of the city, City Hall seismic retrofitting may not deliver the best value. It is recommended that a consultant be retained to develop options and provide a feasibility study for the future of the Town Hall and a 5- year that would include the civic area. “

