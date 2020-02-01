advertisement

If you want one of the best streaming media players out there and you want to spend as little as possible to get it, you want to act quickly. Why? Because there is now a fantastic sale going on at Amazon that almost certainly ends today. The $ 50 Fire TV Stick 4K has dropped to $ 34.99 and the $ 40 Fire TV Stick has the same $ 15 discount, making it only $ 24.99. Both prizes will be the best we’ve seen for quite some time, possibly until Prime Day rolls around this summer. Other Fire TV devices also receive discounts as part of the sale, including the Fire TV Cube for $ 99.99 instead of $ 120 and one of the best 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition models for just $ 279.99 in instead of $ 380. All these deals started last Sunday, so today is a week ago since they started. In other words, it is now or never!

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Fire TV stick

The # 1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd generation, released in 2019).

Use the special on / off, volume and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar and receiver.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, and browse millions of websites with Firefox or Silk.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

No cable or satellite? Watch live TV and sport with subscriptions to Hulu, Sling, YouTube TV and others.

Pair with compatible Bluetooth headphones to listen to movies and music.

Fire TV cube

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV.

Ask Alexa on the other side of the room to turn on the TV, dim the light and play your show.

Control compatible soundbar and A / V receiver and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.

Ask Alexa with the built-in speaker to check the weather, turn off the lights and more – even when the TV is off.

Direct access to 4K Ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10 +.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Designed to protect your privacy. Press the microphone on / off button to disconnect the microphones.

Watch Prime TV episodes and movies such as “Hanna” with Prime.

Use the on / off and volume buttons on your Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV without making any sound.

TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV edition

Built-in Fire TV Experience – Fire TV Edition brings live-over-the-air TV and your favorite streaming content together on the home screen. Connect an HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live-over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

Dolby Vision HDR – Improved 4K HDR image with a larger contrast range and superior brightness.

Lifelike image quality – Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD image quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows that come to life in ultra-high definition.

Voice Remote with Alexa – Everything you expect from a remote control – plus launch apps, search TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice. With the Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons you have direct access to your favorite apps.

Get smarter – this TV is smart and easy in all ways. Connect it, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. What’s more, your TV is getting smarter with new Alexa skills and functions through automatic software updates over the air, so you always have the latest information.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement

advertisement