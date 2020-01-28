advertisement

There are so many great daily deals out there on Tuesday, but the star of the show should be $ 350 Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for only $ 199.99 if you buy them renewed on Amazon. That is a crazy deal, considering that they were $ 278 on Black Friday and they are guaranteed to look like new and perform or you can return them within 90 days! Other top offers on Tuesday are the $ 40 Fire TV Stick for $ 24.99 and the $ 50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $ 34.99, the $ 200 Nest Thermostat E for $ 158.99, the $ 250 Nest Learning Thermostat for $ 219.95, a huge one-day sale on computers and monitors, Anker’s most popular new wireless charging path for just $ 8.49, Alexa and Google-compatible Wi-Fi smart plugs for $ 5.25 each when you purchase a 4-pack with coupon code E22PXEVO, a one-time deal for a dozen different Anker charging accessories, $ 10 from Amazon when you spend a minimum of $ 40 on household supplies such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies, up to $ 135 off the stunning Canvia digital artificial cloth and smart frame, Anchor real wireless earbuds that crush AirPods for just $ 39.99, a 16-foot LED light strip for just $ 17.84 and more. View all the best bargains today.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

.

advertisement