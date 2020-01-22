advertisement

There are so many great daily deals nowadays, but in particular we have selected five that you should definitely check out. The best is definitely the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player for the lowest price ever. It only costs $ 24.99 with the coupon code 4KFIRETV, but the deal is only available to some customers – more information can be found on the terms and conditions page. Other top offers on Wednesday are AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with wireless charging at Black Friday prices, Nest smart thermostats for just $ 159.99, a one-day turnover that reduces the $ 260 eufy RoboVac 12 robot vacuum cleaner to just $ 149.99 , and a lot of fantastic 4K TV deals for Super Bowl 54. View all deals below.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Apple AirPods

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles of the Wireless Charging Case

Nest Thermostats

Auto-Schedule: no more confusing programming. It learns the temperatures that you like and programs itself.

WiFi thermostat: connect the Nest thermostat with WiFi to change the temperature of your phone, tablet or laptop. Works with 95% of 24-volt heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal

Energy saving: you see the Nest Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It leads you in the right direction.

Smart thermostat: Early-On Nest learns how your house warms up and monitors it again to give you the desired temperature whenever you want.

Home / Absence assistance: the Nest Thermostat switches itself off automatically when you are away to prevent an empty house from being heated or cooled.

Compatible Part number: TL284443 Compatible models: Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen T3007ES T3008US. TL284443 Battery for Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation T3007ES T3008US, 380 mAh

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately)

eufy (BoostIQ) RoboVac 12 robot vacuum cleaner

Twice the Coverage, Twice the Care: extensive support for 24 months of product support means that you can enjoy carefree cleaning for longer. Receive friendly, helpful guidance when you need it and make maintenance easy and stress-free.

Cleans where others can’t: the slender 2.85-inch body with an upgraded 1500 Pa cleans only glides under furniture to vacuum where you can’t see. Automatically increases suction within 1.5 seconds when extra suction is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: vacuums up to 100 minutes ** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a working microwave.

Premium features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles and fall detection technology to prevent falls. Charges automatically so that it is always ready for cleaning.

What you get: RoboVac 12, remote control (including 2 AAA batteries), charging station, AC adapter, cleaning tools, extra set of powerful filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 24-month product support.

Super Bowl 54 TV offers

