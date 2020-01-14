advertisement

Clean power

January 14, 2020 Guest contributor

advertisement

The “Stop the Money Pipeline” mobilization is intended to put an end to the financing of fossil fuels and deforestation

10 people arrested for civil disobedience, including 350.org founder Bill McKibben, Friends of the Earth Vice President Liz Butler, Hip Hop Caucus Director Lennox Yearwood and Divest-Invest Director Clara Vondrich

Washington, D.C. – More than 20 people today occupy a branch of Chase Bank in Washington, D.C. to kick off the Stop the Money Pipeline, a major new activist effort to finance climate destruction from the financial industry.

The action took place alongside today’s protest against Fire Drill Friday in the Capitol led by Jane Fonda and allies. Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Annie Leonard, director of Greenpeace, and dozens of others marched across Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the Chase Bank site to show solidarity with the protesters inside.

Ten people were eventually arrested for refusing to leave the bank following a warning from the police. They include 350.org founder Bill McKibben, Friends of the Earth Vice President Liz Butler, Hip Hop Caucus Director Lennox Yearwood and Divest-Invest Director Clara Vondrich.

Chase Bank is one of the three main goals for the Stop the Money pipeline due to the bank’s over-playing role in financing fossil fuel development. Since the Paris Agreement, Chase has provided $ 196 billion in fossil fuel financing, 10% of all fossil fuel financing from the 33 major global banks.

In the coming months Stop the Money Pipeline will also focus on two other companies that represent important pillars of the financial sector: BlackRock, the largest investor in fossil fuels, and Liberty Mutual, a global top insurer of coal, oil and gas. Activists also continue to put pressure on donations, pension funds and other large investors who have not yet been disposed of fossil fuels.

Organizations involved in the mobilization of Stop the Money pipelines include Rainforest Action Network, Sierra Club, Greenpeace USA, Sunrise Project, Future Coalition, Divest Ed, Divest-Invest, Native Movement, Giniw Collective, Transition US, 350. org, Oil Change International, 350 Seattle, Center for International Environmental Law, Union of Concerned Scientists, Majority Action, Earth Rights International, The YEARS Project, and more.

About the Sierra Club: The Sierra Club is the largest and most influential environmental organization in America, with more than 3.5 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting everyone’s right to go outside and gain access to the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, protect the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and the preservation of our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Guest contributor is very many people. We publish a number of guest messages from experts in a large number of areas. This is our contributor account for those special people. : D









advertisement