Duke and North Carolina are two of the most famous basketball programs in the history of the sport. They also play two of the most exciting games every year.

The biggest rivalry in college basketball will resume later this week. The tobacco street rivalry between Duke and North Carolina. This rivalry has provided plenty of entertainment for basketball fans over the years and there have been some of the most memorable games in sports history. These two traditional programs are located approximately eight miles apart in the state of North Carolina. The fans despise the other school, the players and coaching staff are known for participating in the games.

North Carolina leads the showdown by 138-131. Many would argue that North Carolina is also the most famous program with six national titles and 20 final fours. Duke’s story is also nothing to shake. The Blue Devils have won five national titles and participated in 16 final fours. It is the history of these teams that makes this college basketball rivalry stand-alone. In the national sports scene, Alabama and Auburn Football, Red Sox and Yankees, and Packers and Bears are the only rivalries that come close to this fun every year.

The tobacco street rivalry saw it all. Duke lost years, just like North Carolina lost years. The one thing about this rivalry is to expect something to happen. Summer beater, half-court shots, the lesser opponent wins. All of this has happened and will happen again. That’s why this season in North Carolina it’s no surprise if they win one or both games in this rivalry. The Tar Heels won both games a year ago in the regular season. The Blue Devils won the ACC tournament when they recaptured Zion Williamson after an injury. This year the rivalry will be renewed on Saturday February 8th in Chapel Hill. It will be a must to watch TV.

As we all prepare for the games, these are the games that stand out the most in the long history of Tobacco Road. These 25 games are full of drama and excellence from star players. As traditional as these two programs are, it is hard to believe that they have never met in the NCAA tournament. The top 25 games of the rivalry are listed below.

