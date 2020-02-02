advertisement

Around 17,000 athletes will take part in the 24th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Four-year-old Nolan Dugas looks over the fence and searches for his father Nicholas, who participated in the Surf City Half Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Colorful running shoes crowd the start line on February 2, 2020, at the 24th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Sean McQuaid of Team Hoyt Racing, an adaptive running program for people with all kinds of disabilities, is joking with Andy Bristow (16) before the 24th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach (California) on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The races are run by Volunteers performed pushing wheelchairs. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Desiree Trujillo, behind the crowd, holds up a sign in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Hotel guests will get an early morning view of runners during the Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Around 17,000 athletes will take part in the 24th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Runners blur in the Surf City Marathon

in Huntington Beach, CA on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Tanya Dugas, left, is following the start of the 24th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was with her son Nolan (4) and niece Audrey (5). (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A runner has the ocean to his left and palm trees to his right during the 24th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, Calif., On February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The 24th milestone in the Surf City Marathon pays homage to Lakers Kobe Bryant in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Bryant died in a helicopter crash last week with seven others. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Surf City men’s marathon winner, Thomas Dialynas from Huntington Beach, has the course to himself as he runs the final miles in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Surf City men’s marathon winner Thomas Dialynas from Huntington Beach hardly seems to be sweating when crossing the finish line on February 2, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Weslie Pearce finished first in the 24th Surf City Women’s Half Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo: Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Ashley DeSanno of Portland wins the Women’s Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Ryan Thompson of Anaheim Hills wins the 24th Men’s Surf City Half Marathon in Huntington Beach, Calif., On February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Marie Pecknold celebrates the Surf City Half Marathon with her fiancé Brad Lamb and supports her favorite Super Bowl team, the San Francisco 49ers, in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020 (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County ) Register / SCNG)

Westminster High School students cheer runners at the Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

John Renken is congratulated by the spectators as he prepares to reach the goal of the Surf City Half Marathon

in Huntington Beach, CA on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Cyrus Weigand of San Diego ended the Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Jerry Knox ends the Surf City Half Marathon on February 2, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California with the shirt number of the late Kobe Bryant. Knox said he wore the Kobe jersey in 2009 when he broke a Guinness World Record by getting on his feet while running basketball marathon. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Four-month-old Maverick Hailey ends the Surf City Half Marathon when Father Shane Hailey pushes him in his stroller in Huntington Beach, California on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Women are happy about the goal of the Surf City Half Marathon

in Huntington Beach, CA on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A barefoot runner finishes the Surf City half marathon

in Huntington Beach, CA on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Marine Gunnery Sgt.Alex Barba carries his 9-year-old daughter Maddie on his shoulders and reaches the finish line for the Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Cliff Walker ends the Surf City Half Marathon with a surfboard and flip-flops to set a Guinness World Record on February 2, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Fountain Valley’s Kerrigan Kaing reversed the Surf City Half Marathon in Huntington Beach, California on Sunday, February 2, 2020, to honor his jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in a helicopter crash last week have come to show. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Billy Davis and Cecilia Glagovich kiss on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the end of the Surf City Half Marathon in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)