According to the United Nations, 235,000 civilians fled their homes in rebel-held northwest Syria during a Russian-backed airstrike and shelling campaign this month.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the exodus took place between December 12 and 25.

Most people have fled the city of Ma’arat al-Nu’man, towns and villages in the southern province of Idlib, the city of Idlib, and camps on the Syrian-Turkish border, OCHA said.

“With the recent escalation of violence in northwestern Syria, civilians in the Idlib governorate are again suffering from the devastating consequences of hostilities,” it said.

OCHA said Ma’arat al-Nu’man and the surrounding landscape were “almost empty”. Syrian troops advance on Ma’arat al-Nu’man.

It has been reported that thousands of families are too scared to move for fear of air strikes and shelling.

Abu al-Majd Nasser, who had fled the Telmanas city to the border with his family, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted “to kill any Syrian who speaks out against the regime”.

ruins

Moscow and Damascus deny accusation of indiscriminate bombing of civilians and claim that they are fighting militant jihadists.

Emergency services and witnesses report that hostilities have left many cities in ruins and destroyed dozens of medical centers.

US President Donald Trump has spoken out against the “slaughter” involving thousands of civilians in Syria.

“Russia, Syria and Iran are killing or are on the way to killing thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib province. Do not do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this slaughter, ”Trump said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Syrian army announced this week that it had captured more than 300 km of land to end “terrorist” control of Idlib and kill hundreds of “terrorists”.

The capture of Ma’arat al-Nu’man would take the Syrian army to densely populated, rebel-held parts of Idlib province, where millions of people who fled fighting in other parts of Syria have sought refuge.

The Russian and Syrian advance towards Idlib is also increasing the pressure on Turkey, which is present in the region and is seen by many civilians as protection against Russian strikes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country could not cope with a new wave of migrants from Syria and warned that if the bombing was not stopped, Europe would feel the effects of such an influx. – Reuters

