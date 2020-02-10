advertisement

(AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko) Journalists work near the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is moored in Yokohama harbor in Yokohama, Japan on Monday, February 10, 2020. The operator of the ship announced on Monday that a further 66 cases were found on board. That is in addition to 70 reported earlier.

(Cheng Min / Xinhua via AP) In this photo, published by the Xinhua News Agency, workers disinfect closed retail spaces after the coronavirus outbreak in the Jiang’an district of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, Monday, February 10, 2020. Mainland China has a strong The previous day’s drop reported a renewed increase in cases of the new virus, while the number of deaths rose to over 900, with at least two more recorded abroad.

(Chinatopix via AP) A man wearing a face mask has covered himself with a plastic cover before entering a supermarket in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, on Monday, February 10, 2020. China may have reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, but optimism that its disease control measures could work as large city isolation has been dampened, while Japan has reported dozens of new cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship.

LONDON (ABC News) – US citizen Rebecca Frasure has been in the isolation ward of a hospital in Tokyo since Friday.

Frasure and her husband were supposed to be enjoying themselves on a cruise through Asia, but she is now among the 135 people on board the Diamond Princess who have proven positive for the novel corona virus.

“I haven’t seen the outside of my room since I arrived,” Frasure said in a telephone interview on Monday from her hospital room to ABC News. “Just never think that something like this will happen if you are only on vacation and live life. So yes, it was pretty shocking.”

The cruise ship has been quarantined at sea in the Japanese port of Yokohama, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, since it arrived there on February 3.

All persons infected with the newly identified virus were brought ashore for treatment, while the other passengers – including Frasure’s husband – remained in their rooms on board until the end of the quarantine period.

“He’s holding it well. You know, it’s difficult to separate in this way,” said Frasure about her husband. “We only understand it as we can.”

Princess Cruises, which operates the ship, announced on Sunday that it will offer a full refund to all 2,666 guests on board. According to a spokeswoman for Princess Cruises, more than 400 passengers traveled from the USA, at least 23 of whom are infected with the disease.

The new corona virus causes symptoms similar to pneumonia, from mild coughing to severe fever and difficulty breathing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is still no vaccine for the virus and no known effective therapeutic agents.

Frasure, who lives in Forest Grove, Oregon with her husband, said she felt “good” except for a slightly stuffy nose. She said the worst symptoms she had had from the virus were mild fever and cough, both of which have since subsided.

“It doesn’t even feel like a cold,” she told ABC News. “To be perfectly honest, I wouldn’t have known there was something wrong with me if they hadn’t tested me.”

“I don’t think there is any reason to cause panic,” she added. “I think people just have to be aware and, as you know, practice good hygiene.”

Elsewhere, panic sets in as the death toll from the new corona virus continues to rise. As of Monday, the Chinese National Health Commission announced that it had received 40,171 confirmed cases in mainland China and 908 deaths. A further 64 infections were confirmed in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and one death was recorded in Hong Kong.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 307 other people in 24 other countries have been infected with the novel corona virus. Only one patient died outside of China – a 44-year-old man in the Philippines – and the death toll increased to 910, more than the number of people killed in the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

The WHO has declared the outbreak to be a global health emergency.

The epicenter is located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of the new corona virus were discovered in December. A 60-year-old American who tested positive for the disease died in a Wuhan hospital last week, a U.S. embassy spokesman told ABC News. He is the first US citizen to die of a newly discovered virus.

A number of Americans have been evacuated from China in the past few weeks, and the US State Department has identified dozens more who have asked for help with the evacuation from Hubei province, which includes Wuhan.

In the United States, 12 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin. The CDC has sent newly approved corona virus tests to laboratories across the country so that states can start their own diagnostic tests instead of sending all samples to the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta.

The outbreak has caused several major U.S. airlines to discontinue all flights to China and American companies and government agencies to evacuate employees from the country. The U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 travel notice for China on January 30, warning people to avoid any trip to the country.

New York’s Milena Basso and Guy Cerullo are among the thousands of people aboard the Diamond Princess quarantined cruise ship in Japan. The couple, who are on their honeymoon, said they are trying to keep their spirits up, but the increasing number of infected passengers is worrying.

“It’s creeping up slowly,” Basso told ABC News in a telephone interview Monday. “It makes us think we’re here, we’re just prone to this scenario happening. That’s what really worries us.”

Like all other passengers on board, the newlyweds are confined to their room. You get three meals a day, free internet and access to counseling services.

Passengers may also enter the top deck of the ship with masks and gloves during the scheduled breaks, but Basso and Cerullo said they don’t want to risk it. The couple even stopped allowing crew members to clean up in their room.

“I would go mad rather than catch the virus,” Basso told ABC News. “In the end it will be worth it for us to just come home, be healthy and clean, and that’s it.”

ABC News’ Monica Bousa, Kevin Lo, Maggie Rulli, Justin Soloman and Anthony Trotter all contributed to this report.

