The 22nd annual judges conference is underway at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – The judiciary began its 22nd annual conference of judges on Monday 27 January at the Mestil hotel in Kampala.

The conference on the theme “Unloading the mandate of the judiciary: towards a modern, professional and efficient judicial system”, is scheduled to take place from 27 to 30 January 2020.

In an opening speech, retired judge Frank Labuda, the guest speaker from the United States, discussed a number of measures that have helped the US justice system function better. These measures, he discussed with the Ugandan judicial officers.

“One of the ways to reduce the backlog in the US justice system, anyone arrested for a capital offense must be tried within six months, after which a law enforcement officer has sixty days to write their judgment. “Said Frank.

Regarding technological development, Frank asked the Ugandan justice to adopt a paperless trial where everything is done online, the installation of computers, video screens and modern sound equipment to lighten the load of work of the judicial officers.

Commissioner Norah Winyi of the Judicial Service Commission asked all judges to be sure to address the issue of delayed judgments and decisions, as this is the most common issue that has been raised.

During the conference, many topics should be discussed, including sharing of experiences, best practices for filling the gaps in the justice system as well as the formulation of possible resolutions to address the challenges and gaps identified.

In addition, the conference will focus more on strengthening the role of bailiffs in the administration and management of court records, court staff, data and physical records for better judicial services.

The conference will continue until Thursday to discuss the sector’s annual achievements and challenges in 2019 and the way forward in 2020.

