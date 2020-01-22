advertisement

The judges’ conference will last four days. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The judiciary began its 22nd annual conference of judges at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala on Monday.

The conference on the theme “Unloading the mandate of the judiciary: towards a modern, professional and efficient judicial system”, is scheduled to take place from 27 to 30 January 2020.

advertisement

In an opening speech, retired judge Frank Labuda, the guest speaker from the United States, discussed a number of measures that have helped American justice function better. These measures, he discussed with the Ugandan judicial officers.

“One of the ways to reduce the backlog in the American judicial system, anyone arrested for a capital offense must be tried within six months, after which a bailiff has sixty days to write his judgment” said Frank.

Regarding technological development, Frank asked the Ugandan justice to embrace a paperless trial where everything is done online, the installation of computers, video screens and modern sound equipment to lighten the load of work of the judicial officers.

Commissioner Norah Winyi of the Judicial Service Commission asked all judges to ensure that they address the issue of delayed judgments and decisions, as this is the most common issue that has been raised.

During the conference, many topics should be discussed, including the sharing of experiences, best practices for filling the gaps in the justice system as well as the possibility of solving the problems and gaps identified.

In addition, the conference will focus more on strengthening the role of bailiffs in the administration and management of court records, court staff, data and physical records for better judicial services.

The conference will continue until Thursday to discuss the sector’s annual achievements and challenges in 2019 and the way forward in 2020.

comments

advertisement