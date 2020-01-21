advertisement

‘Life suffers. It is difficult. The world is cursed. “But here’s a good reason to keep going: Netflix will be showing a huge collection of Studio Ghibli’s animated films for the first time next month.

The legendary films of the popular Japanese studio are known to have been kept away from streaming services. Since its founding in 1985 by Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, who were described as one of the most influential people in TIME magazine in 2005, audiences around the world have been fascinated by the magic of each work.

Now more movie lovers than ever can experience them at home – Netflix has claimed international streaming rights for 21 films from the studio’s collection, including Oscar-winning Spirited Away. However, the firefly’s grave is only available on Hulu.

Check out the trailer announcing the arrival of Studio Ghibli on Netflix:

At the end of last year, after violent opposition to everything digital, non-physical copies of the studio’s films became available. Then WarnerMedia announced that it had acquired streaming rights to the animated library for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

As a result, the titles are not available on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. However, they are available worldwide.

Goshli studio producer Toshio Suzuki said according to the deadline:

Nowadays there are several great ways that a film can reach the audience. We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our movie catalog. We hope that people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.

Following the agreement, the films will be dubbed on the platform in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand with subtitles in 28 languages ​​and up to 20.

Only one film is excluded from the deal – as with HBO Max, the absolutely devastating Grave of the Fireflies will not be available because the film was not produced by the studio’s parent company Tokuma Shoten, but by Shinchosha, the editor of the original novel.

Vincent Maraval, CEO of Wild Bunch International, said:

Looking for the best digital partner for Studio Ghibli, our most valuable and loyal staff for 20 years, the Netflix team with their consistent love and energy convinced us to find the best ways to find the incredible and unique catalog in terms of Studio Ghibli to apply philosophy.

The collection will be released on Netflix over the course of three months. On February 1st, the following films will be added to the platform: Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Only Yesterday, Porco Rosso, Ocean Waves and Tales From Earthsea.

On March 1st, these films will be added: Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbors, The Yamadas, The Cat Returns, Arrietty and The Story of Princess Kaguya.

And finally, on April 1st, the following features will be added: Pom Poko, Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo on the cliff by the sea, from above on Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises and When Marnie War There.

