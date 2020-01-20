advertisement

Lots of Studio Ghibli movies are coming to Netflix.

Founded in 1985, Studio Ghibli is a world-renowned Japanese animation film studio. His most popular films include “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Spirited Away”, “Princess Mononoke” and “Ponyo”.

These anime classics are coming to Netflix worldwide.

Which means Netflix Ireland and the UK will also get the movies.

They will be screened in their native Japanese, with subtitles.

The first wave of outings falls on February 1 and includes’ Laputa Castle in the Sky ‘,’ My Neighbor Totoro ‘,’ Kiki’s Delivery Service ‘,’ Only Yesterday ‘,’ Porco Rosso ‘,’ Ocean Waves’ and ‘Tales from Earthsea .

Then others will arrive on March 1. This bundle includes ‘Nausicaä of the Wind Valley’, ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘My Neighbors the Yamadas’, ‘Spirited Away’, ‘The Cat Returns’, ‘Arrietty’ and ‘The Tale of The Princess Kaguya’.

After that, on April 1, the service received “Pom Poko”, “Whisper of the Heart”, “Howl’s Moving Castle”, “Ponyo”, “From Up on Poppy Hill”, “The Wind Rises” and “When Marnie Was the’.

So basically all (except ‘Grave of the Fireflies’) will be available on Netflix in the coming months.

And we can’t recommend them all enough, because everyone is special and beautiful in their own way.

