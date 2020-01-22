advertisement

This week, Grand Traverse County Animal Control saved 21 cats and one rabbit from a dirty apartment.

They seized animals from an apartment in Garfield Township.

The apartment owner called a complaint after noticing a strong odor from the unit.

Inside, officers found animal waste, debris and garbage on the floor. The owners are a 21 year old woman and a 25 year old man from Traverse City.

Animal Control now recommends charges of abuse and neglect to the prosecutor.

The animals are doing well and are currently being cared for at the Cherryland Humane Society.

“The veterinarian will assess them today and they are in various conditions. Most are underweight, malnourished and have problems with the unsanitary conditions to which they have been exposed, “said Jamie Croel, animal control officer.

It is unclear whether or when they will be available for adoption.

In the meantime, the Cherryland Humane Society is asking for a lump-free cat litter to help care for cats.

