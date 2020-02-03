advertisement

A “diverse” program of events for the Dundee Women’s Festival was unveiled before the 20th anniversary of the extravagance.

From February 29, fifteen events will include craft workshops, discussions on STEM, sessions adapted to children and a rowing expedition on the Tay.

There will also be comic, cinematic, artistic, historic and international cooking and dancing events.

Meanwhile, a series of darker talks and debates will address issues such as loss of childbearing, mental health, domestic violence and learning disabilities.

One of the key speakers will be Christina McKelvie MSP, the Scottish Minister for Seniors, People and Equality, who will deliver the opening speech.

This year’s theme is Women Making Waves, celebrating the achievements of Dundee women in the past and today in various fields.

Festival committee chair Prue Watson said: “We usually have around 3,000 people at the festival and we hope to have a few more this year.

“We are distributing 5000 programs.

“As always, we organize a varied range of events to please families, the elderly, and everyone.

“There are practical workshops, discussions, rowing, a silent disco, music, comedy, etc.

Between February 29 and March 14, a total of 75 events will take place in Dundee.

Prue said that this year there will be more STEM events than usual because the committee has taken over the management of the Women’s Science Festival.

She added: “There are a lot of new things this year.

“We are partially sponsored by Dundee City Council and are now also receiving funding from the Wellcome Trust through the University of Dundee.

“We would like to acknowledge this help – funding is always a problem for us as there are quite a few costs to organize this festival.

“There are only five of us on the board.”

The Dundee Women’s Festival has grown over the past 20 years, going from humble beginnings as a handful of celebrations in community centers for International Women’s Day March 8 to a major calendar event. the city.

Programs are available at local libraries, community centers and other places in Dundee or on the festival website www.dundeewomensfestival.org.uk

