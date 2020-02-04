advertisement

John Poulakidas has emerged as one of the most fascinating candidates in the 2021 recruitment class for NCAA basketball. He assesses his recruitment.

Although the current NCAA basketball season on the pitch is far from over, coaches from across the country are also focusing on their recruiting efforts outside the pitch to create hope for the future. This includes a look at recruiting class 2021, where John Poulakidas, a 6-foot-6 wing, emerges as one of the better shooters and goal scorers in the Midwest.

A smooth linker from Neuqua Valley High School in Illinois, Poulakidas was a steady climber last year. This can be seen both in his growth as a player and in the increased recruitment interest that he has received.

Because of his style of play as a lanky sniper with the ability to create himself and move without a ball, Poulakidas seems to be a popular wing in the class. He also does an excellent job for others and recovers from his position.

Poulakidas has become interested in a growing number of programs in the past few months as his recruitment exploded after his second season and the following summer. Butler was the first major program to offer a scholarship offering, followed by Loyola-Chicago, Rutgers, TCU, Wake Forest, and Minnesota.

Poulakidas is currently in a strong youth campaign and some programs seem to give priority to it. I spoke to the lanky wing about his season so far, his playing style and the current status of his recruitment / planned visits.

Q: How has your university season been so far?

“I would say that the university season has been okay so far. We’re 17-6 now and we’re playing a pretty tough schedule. All of our losses went to talented teams, but it’s all to prepare us for March. We feel more talented than our record shows, but it’s up to us as a unit to prove this for the rest of the season and in the playoffs. “

Question: “In which areas of the game do you think you have excelled and which are you still working on the most?”

“I think those areas where I did well this year were my goal, my IQ and I played without the ball.” I am faced with face protection and double team in almost every game, so the defense has forced me to involve my teammates better. I already consider myself a pretty good passerby, so it has helped me a lot to become a playmaker.

In terms of improvements, I feel like I can keep getting better in all facets of the game. I was in the weight room, working on my body, getting stronger and working on my ball handling and shooting. “

Q: How would you describe your playing style? How did it feel to lose 49 points in one game this season and set your school record?

“I would describe myself as a three-level scorer with a really underestimated overtaking ability. The defense plans my opponents have thrown at me this season have helped my IQ to grow a lot. I just scratched the surface of what I’m going to be.

Regarding the 49-point game earlier this year, it was just great to experience it with my teammates, because it was a game where no one expected us to be there, let alone win, so the performance did the best Victory makes it even more pleasant. “

Q: You have now received double-digit scholarship offers – which programs do you think are most important? How would you describe the pitches that each of these schools offers and what distinguishes them?

“I would say that [of the schools that have offered me] Butler, Loyola, TCU and Wake Forest have given me the highest priority, although I have also spoken to Cal-Berkeley a lot.

Servant: You play at a high level. Coach Jordan and his team have an excellent reputation for developing players with my skills, so I know that they will help me improve every year.

Loyola-Chicago: They are a state school, so it would be special if my family could come to some of my games. I also love the family atmosphere and culture that Coach Moser and his staff have built there.

TCU: I really enjoyed my official visit down there in the fall and they put together strong seasons under coach Dixon. Coach Broussard and Coach Miller are also two great basketball heads with whom I have built good relationships, which is important to me.

Cal-Berkeley: I have spoken to coach Francis since he was in Iowa and I have really built a close relationship with him. We talk a lot and he’s a very good guy. I know that if I went there I would be in good hands. I am interested in going to California to pay a visit.

Wake Forest: Coach Walters and I have really built a great relationship in the last 5-6 months. My visit there was great. I also speak to Coach Manning quite often. He is a great basketball player and I know that his program with him and Coach Walters will go in the right direction. I look forward to being out there soon. “

Q: Are you thinking about upcoming visits? Which schools have you already attended as a refresher?

“I’m at Butler for their game against Georgetown on February 15th. I’m looking forward to going back to Minnesota and back to Loyola by the end of the season. I’m also planning to go to Yale and Cal-Berkeley. From schools, who offered me I visited Butler, Loyola, Wake Forest, the TCU, Rutgers, Princeton and GW. “

John Poulakidas has been in demand from many high profile programs in the past few months and his list of applicants will continue to expand in the future. Which school will be able to achieve its commitment?

