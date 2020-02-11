advertisement

The Cadillac Escalade has always been about doing big things – not just in terms of size, although the fifth generation model is indeed an impressive physical specimen and the most spacious model with an additional 264 millimeters of legroom in the third row , The revised vehicle is also causing a sensation in the digital department and offers some segment and even industry-wide first technological innovations.

The total length has grown by 180 mm. (Courtesy of Cadillac Canada)

advertisement

“We’re taking 20 years of Escalade, 20 years of luxury SUV leadership, and we’re taking it to a whole new level,” said Cadillac President Steve Carlisle at a presentation shortly before the official unveiling on February 4. “We summarize below the exclusive new technology functions from Escalades: See and be seen, hear and be heard, move and be moved.”

You have to see the inside of the 2021 to believe it. Large screens have been in the car for some time, but not a curved, paper-thin OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) unit that surrounds the driver like a high-end gaming monitor or television.

The large curved OLED display. (Courtesy of Cadillac Canada)

In contrast to a conventional backlit LCD display, individual LEDs can be controlled here. This leads to razor-sharp images, in which the black tones appear purely black rather than hazy gray and vivid colors emerge from practically every viewing angle.

Thanks to a generous footprint of 38.3 diagonal inches, the touch-sensitive control panel is fully customizable and can display cool augmented reality navigation, for example, where directional arrows are shown on live street views to highlight the right route perfectly.

Super Cruise driver assistance in action. (Courtesy of Cadillac Canada)

It’s not just the advanced GPS that makes driving a lot easier. Similar to the system originally introduced for the CT6 sedan, an expanded version of the Super Cruise driver support is available. An automatic lane change is introduced here: If you are in traffic, simply operate the turn signal lever. Various cameras and sensors help to automatically guide the SUV safely over a lane.

Aside from the technology, the interior of the Escalade is more beautiful than ever. As already mentioned, there is plenty of additional space for passengers in the rear, since the total length increases by approximately 180 millimeters. The loading capacity was also increased and increased by an incredible 80 percent to 773 liters behind the rear seat.

Luxurious Cadillac interior. (Courtesy of Cadillac Canada)

Packing a stereo is a matter of course for the legendary model. And the Cadillac team really went out of their way to work with the AKG acoustic device manufacturer. Together with these manufacturers of professional microphones and headphones, this results in a setup with 36 loudspeakers in selected formats (19 loudspeakers and a subwoofer are standard), which immerse the listener in high-fidelity sound.

Although there were no vehicles yet to be tested, the technical data seem to be promising. A 6.2-liter V8 petrol engine with 420 hp and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine with 277 hp are sold, both of which produce a torque of 460 lb-ft and combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission are.

The independent rear wheel suspension and the optional adaptive air suspension with magnetic drive control are intended to provide the occupants with a smooth and comfortable driving experience at all times, as they can constantly read the road conditions and adapt themselves to alleviate unevenness.

How does it look? The difference between the outgoing and the new SUV is day and night. Divided into two pillars: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum Luxury focus on what the name suggests – think of many chrome details – while Sport and Platinum Sport have a performance-related aesthetic that is embodied, for example, by the black mesh front grill ,

Luxury and sporty lines of the new Escalade. (Courtesy of Cadillac Canada)

All Escalades are equipped with wafer-thin horizontal headlight housings and have an additional vertical LED daytime running light on both sides of the front bumper. Solid 22-inch alloy wheels are standard as well as double exhaust trims.

The prices and additional information are expected to come closer to official production release later in the summer. There is also an ESV variant with an extended wheelbase.

Benjamin Yong is a freelance writer from Vancouver, BC. and a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). Follow him on Twitter @b_yong.

advertisement