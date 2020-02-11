advertisement

Week 1 is on the books and I don’t know anything about you, but the XFL has exceeded all my expectations. No, it’s not the NFL. And no, the level of the game was nowhere near as high as that of the NFL … but it shouldn’t be. The games were largely competitive. The rules that differentiate the XFL from the NFL were not conspicuous and did not affect the overall product. In fact, I think the NFL could learn from some things the XFL does, namely the kickoff rules.

As far as the imagination is concerned, I think I speak for everyone when I say, “We didn’t know anything.” Everyone agreed that RB1, Christine Michael, had seven stretches for zero meters and apparently Lance Dunbar, who wasn’t even there The last depth map is the Running Back to Own in Dallas – not Cameron Artis-Payne. Here are my rankings for week 2 …

1

P. J. Walker

QB

HOU

2

Cardale Jones

QB

DC

3

Jordan Ta’amu

QB

STL

4

Josh Johnson

QB

LA

5

Landry Jones

QB

DAL

6

Matt McGloin

QB

NY

7

Brandon Silvers

QB

SEA

8th

Aaron Murray

QB

TB

9

Chad Kanoff

QB

LA

10

Philip Nelson

QB

DAL

Remarks

Phillip Walker was by far the best player of the weekend to throw 270 yards with four TDs. Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Landry Jones were both badly missed by their respective teams as both teams scored an L in week 1. I’ve rated them both in order this week because I assume they’ll both play but keep their backups ranked just in case. Aaron Murray was predicted to be the worst starting QB and he hasn’t disappointed. He was one of only two quarterbacks who didn’t have a touchdown pass this weekend. He also had two interceptions. Cardale Jones’ stats weren’t as striking as Walker’s, but he was the most efficient quarterback this weekend with a register rating of 116.7. He also had 28 feet on the floor with nine runs Jordan Ta’amu finished second with 108.4 passers-by and 77 meters on the ground is the third-leading Rusher in the league.

1

Matt Jones

RB

STL

2

De’Veon Smith

RB

TB

3

Jhurell Pressley

RB

DC

4

Elijah Hood

RB

LA

5

Kenneth Farrow

RB

SEA

6

Ja’Quan Gardner

RB

SEA

7

Quinton Flowers

QB / RB

TB

8th

Jacques Patrick

RB

TB

9

Darius Victor

RB

NY

10

James Butler

RB

HOU

11

Lance Dunbar

RB

DAL

12

Keith Ford

RB

STL

13

Donnel Pumphrey

RB

DC

14

Larry Rose

RB

LA

15

Tim cook

RB

NY

16

Christine Michael

RB

STL

17

Cameron Artis-Payne

RB

DAL

Remarks

Nobody really saw Matt Jones coming. We all assumed that Christine Michael would be the workhorse. Those of us who owned C-Mike in the NFL fantasy should have known better. This is his M.O., play well in the preseason, be terrible when it matters. Meanwhile, Matt Jones was the only one to run back more than 20 carry this weekend, and is currently leading the XFL with 85 yards. Two second rounds in Seattle will be scored after week 1. Kenneth Farrow, who was not even listed as a starter, carried the ball seven times for 41 yards and added four shots for 14 yards. His teammate, Ja’Quan Gardner, had nine runs for 36 yards. Jhurell Pressley, my number 1 in week 1, had a hard time fighting a better than expected kite defense. However, he got twelve carry good for the third most frequent return. After reports that Lance Dunbar would not be playing and a mistake was not even on the official depth map, Dunbar came out and was the returnee for the Dallas Renegades – not Cameron Artis-Payne, as many had assumed. I left Christine Michael and Cameron Artis-Payne because I think they still have value and potential for making fantasy numbers.

1

Nelson Spruce

WR

LA

2

Austin Proehl

WR

SEA

3

Dan Williams

WR

TB

4

Eli Rogers

WR

DC

5

Cam Phillips

WR

HOU

6

Rashad Ross

WR

DC

7

De’Mornay Pierson-El

WR

STL

8th

Mekale McKay

WR

NY

9

Kahlil Lewis

WR

HOU

10

Nick Holley

WR

HOU

11

Alonzo Russell

WR

STL

12

Nick Truesdell

TE

TB

13

Flynn nail

WR

DAL

14

Jalen Tolliver

WR

TB

15

Colby Pearson

WR

NY

16

Reece horn

WR

TB

17

Donald Parham Jr.

TE

DAL

18

Marcus Lucas

WR

STL

19

Khari Lee

TE

DC

20

Sam Mobley

WR

HOU

21

Dontez Byrd

WR

SEA

22

Brandon Barnes

TE

LA

23

Sean Price

TE

DAL

24

Kermit Whitfield

WR

LA

Remarks

Nelson Spruce has been hit 15 times, and while he hasn’t had the highest mileage or hits this weekend, more goals lead to more sustainable fantasy production. Austin Proehl was the star of the opening game, scoring two TDs, including a 50-yard catch and a run just ahead of the defensive defender. Eli Rogers was one of those guys who didn’t have to be listed as a starter, but still came out and performed at a high level and caught six for 73 yards. Tight end Nick Truesdell had some great games including a one-handed traffic jam despite a big hit, but he also tried twice to do too much. Of course, if your quarterback does four touchdowns, you have a few people who benefit. All three of Nick Holley, Cam Phillips and Kahlil Lewis caught at least four passes and Phillips caught one of these four touchdowns.

1

DC defender

2

New York Guardians

3

Houston Roughnecks

4

St. Louis BattleHawks

5

Dallas Renegades

6

Seattle Dragons

7

Tampa Bay Vipers

8th

LA wildcats

Remarks

The defense was difficult to assess as there were no games in the first two quarterbacks of the two teams. However, one thing was certain: the defenders have a fitting name. They were the best fantasy defense of the past weekend. It was difficult to say whether the guards’ defense was due to the fact that they were good or the vipers were bad. It’s probably somewhere in the middle. The wild cats came across the Houston Roughnecks’ saw, and although their list looked good on paper, if you give up four touchdowns, you’ll be the basement dweller.

