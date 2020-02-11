This piece is part of our article program, which contains high-quality content from experts exclusively at FantasyPros. Contact Geoff for more information GoingFor2.com,
Week 1 is on the books and I don’t know anything about you, but the XFL has exceeded all my expectations. No, it’s not the NFL. And no, the level of the game was nowhere near as high as that of the NFL … but it shouldn’t be. The games were largely competitive. The rules that differentiate the XFL from the NFL were not conspicuous and did not affect the overall product. In fact, I think the NFL could learn from some things the XFL does, namely the kickoff rules.
As far as the imagination is concerned, I think I speak for everyone when I say, “We didn’t know anything.” Everyone agreed that RB1, Christine Michael, had seven stretches for zero meters and apparently Lance Dunbar, who wasn’t even there The last depth map is the Running Back to Own in Dallas – not Cameron Artis-Payne. Here are my rankings for week 2 …
Get a sign up bonus of up to $ 1,000 at DraftKings Sportsbook >>
quarterbacks
rank
SURNAME
POSITION
TEAM
1
P. J. Walker
QB
HOU
2
Cardale Jones
QB
DC
3
Jordan Ta’amu
QB
STL
4
Josh Johnson
QB
LA
5
Landry Jones
QB
DAL
6
Matt McGloin
QB
NY
7
Brandon Silvers
QB
SEA
8th
Aaron Murray
QB
TB
9
Chad Kanoff
QB
LA
10
Philip Nelson
QB
DAL
Remarks
- Phillip Walker was by far the best player of the weekend to throw 270 yards with four TDs.
- Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Landry Jones were both badly missed by their respective teams as both teams scored an L in week 1. I’ve rated them both in order this week because I assume they’ll both play but keep their backups ranked just in case.
- Aaron Murray was predicted to be the worst starting QB and he hasn’t disappointed. He was one of only two quarterbacks who didn’t have a touchdown pass this weekend. He also had two interceptions.
- Cardale Jones’ stats weren’t as striking as Walker’s, but he was the most efficient quarterback this weekend with a register rating of 116.7. He also had 28 feet on the floor with nine runs
- Jordan Ta’amu finished second with 108.4 passers-by and 77 meters on the ground is the third-leading Rusher in the league.
Running backs
rank
PLAYER
POSITION
TEAM
1
Matt Jones
RB
STL
2
De’Veon Smith
RB
TB
3
Jhurell Pressley
RB
DC
4
Elijah Hood
RB
LA
5
Kenneth Farrow
RB
SEA
6
Ja’Quan Gardner
RB
SEA
7
Quinton Flowers
QB / RB
TB
8th
Jacques Patrick
RB
TB
9
Darius Victor
RB
NY
10
James Butler
RB
HOU
11
Lance Dunbar
RB
DAL
12
Keith Ford
RB
STL
13
Donnel Pumphrey
RB
DC
14
Larry Rose
RB
LA
15
Tim cook
RB
NY
16
Christine Michael
RB
STL
17
Cameron Artis-Payne
RB
DAL
Remarks
- Nobody really saw Matt Jones coming. We all assumed that Christine Michael would be the workhorse. Those of us who owned C-Mike in the NFL fantasy should have known better. This is his M.O., play well in the preseason, be terrible when it matters. Meanwhile, Matt Jones was the only one to run back more than 20 carry this weekend, and is currently leading the XFL with 85 yards.
- Two second rounds in Seattle will be scored after week 1. Kenneth Farrow, who was not even listed as a starter, carried the ball seven times for 41 yards and added four shots for 14 yards. His teammate, Ja’Quan Gardner, had nine runs for 36 yards.
- Jhurell Pressley, my number 1 in week 1, had a hard time fighting a better than expected kite defense. However, he got twelve carry good for the third most frequent return.
- After reports that Lance Dunbar would not be playing and a mistake was not even on the official depth map, Dunbar came out and was the returnee for the Dallas Renegades – not Cameron Artis-Payne, as many had assumed.
- I left Christine Michael and Cameron Artis-Payne because I think they still have value and potential for making fantasy numbers.
Wide receiver / narrow ends
rank
PLAYER
POSITION
TEAM
1
Nelson Spruce
WR
LA
2
Austin Proehl
WR
SEA
3
Dan Williams
WR
TB
4
Eli Rogers
WR
DC
5
Cam Phillips
WR
HOU
6
Rashad Ross
WR
DC
7
De’Mornay Pierson-El
WR
STL
8th
Mekale McKay
WR
NY
9
Kahlil Lewis
WR
HOU
10
Nick Holley
WR
HOU
11
Alonzo Russell
WR
STL
12
Nick Truesdell
TE
TB
13
Flynn nail
WR
DAL
14
Jalen Tolliver
WR
TB
15
Colby Pearson
WR
NY
16
Reece horn
WR
TB
17
Donald Parham Jr.
TE
DAL
18
Marcus Lucas
WR
STL
19
Khari Lee
TE
DC
20
Sam Mobley
WR
HOU
21
Dontez Byrd
WR
SEA
22
Brandon Barnes
TE
LA
23
Sean Price
TE
DAL
24
Kermit Whitfield
WR
LA
Remarks
- Nelson Spruce has been hit 15 times, and while he hasn’t had the highest mileage or hits this weekend, more goals lead to more sustainable fantasy production.
- Austin Proehl was the star of the opening game, scoring two TDs, including a 50-yard catch and a run just ahead of the defensive defender.
- Eli Rogers was one of those guys who didn’t have to be listed as a starter, but still came out and performed at a high level and caught six for 73 yards.
- Tight end Nick Truesdell had some great games including a one-handed traffic jam despite a big hit, but he also tried twice to do too much.
- Of course, if your quarterback does four touchdowns, you have a few people who benefit. All three of Nick Holley, Cam Phillips and Kahlil Lewis caught at least four passes and Phillips caught one of these four touchdowns.
defense
rank
team
1
DC defender
2
New York Guardians
3
Houston Roughnecks
4
St. Louis BattleHawks
5
Dallas Renegades
6
Seattle Dragons
7
Tampa Bay Vipers
8th
LA wildcats
Remarks
- The defense was difficult to assess as there were no games in the first two quarterbacks of the two teams. However, one thing was certain: the defenders have a fitting name. They were the best fantasy defense of the past weekend.
- It was difficult to say whether the guards’ defense was due to the fact that they were good or the vipers were bad. It’s probably somewhere in the middle.
- The wild cats came across the Houston Roughnecks’ saw, and although their list looked good on paper, if you give up four touchdowns, you’ll be the basement dweller.
Get a sign up bonus of up to $ 1,000 at DraftKings Sportsbook >>