There are always a lot of diamonds on a price that show a red carpet. Stars regularly borrow jewelry from the greatest jewelers and independent designers and stack them with dedication on rings, bracelets and earrings (J-Lo on every red carpet is an excellent example).

In recent years, statement necklaces have turned their backs on large earrings. Chandelier, drops and clips. But on the red carpet this year, which was in front and in the middle, every actress who took part seemed to be on her neck. They mainly consisted of traditional mid-century collars that were typical of the 1950s or 1960s, and although some had emeralds and sapphires, most were made of diamonds only.

Zazie Beetz in a Bulgari diamond bib necklace with emeralds and matching earrings on the red carpet of the Oscars.

Charlize Theron stepped on the carpet in a dramatic black Christian Dior dress, which was combined with a Tiffany & Co. necklace with a 21-carat diamond drop (and more than 26 carats in total). In the meantime, Zazie Beetz was wearing a Thom Browne corset dress with sequins and a bib with Bulgari diamonds. And Greta Gerwig’s olive dress was transformed by a diamond and sapphire bib.

Greta Gerwig in an emerald and diamond chain.

The Louis Vuitton dress and drop chain by Florence Pugh were proof that the look could also be youthful. The actress and Oscar nominee “Little Women” wore the necklace without any other jewelry, apart from a cartilage piercing and the hair knotted on the head.

Florence Pugh in a Louis Vuitton dress and a drop necklace.

Janelle Monae in a dress by Ralph Lauren and a diamond chain by Forevermark.

Janelle Monae’s Forevermark diamond chain was hard to spot amid the crystal embellishment of her hooded Ralph Lauren dress, but added an extra pomp.

Mindy Kaling in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and a Chopard diamond necklace.

Gal Gadot put a bib with a high diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co. over the high neckline of her Givenchy Couture lace dress, a styling technique that other actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow tried out this season of awards.

Gal Gadot in a Givenchy couture dress with a diamond necklace with high jewelry from Tiffany & Co ..

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss in a custom Vera Wang dress and Harry Winston diamond necklace and stud earrings.

Of course, in addition to a strong neck, there were other eye-catching pieces of jewelry. Scarlett Johansson has had a strong season with award-winning jewelry in a pair of Beladora vintage diamond earrings.

Scarlett Johansson in Beladora diamond earrings (and an Oscar de la Renta dress) at the Oscars 2020.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has given her Atelier Versace dress even more expression by heaping up Piaget rings and earrings to prove that cartilage piercing can have significant jewels.

Cynthia Erivo in diamond rings and earrings at the 2020 Oscars.

Margot Robbie in a Chanel brooch with a dress and pearl tassel at the 2020 Oscars.

