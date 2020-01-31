advertisement

Stop it, if you’ve heard that before, the rookie draft class next year may be more talented than the rookie class this year. While waiting for the rookie class proclamations for 2020 from the dynasty community in relation to the rookie class for 2019 still applies, this also applies to the rookie classes 2020 and 2021. There were in the rookie class 2019 incredible talent in every position, but there were no real elite prospects outside of the tight end. The 2020 class has at least four. Class 2021 has at least seven. And that doesn’t even include the QBs like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. For the purposes of this discussion, we will focus on the running backs and the wide receivers. Let’s dive in

Running backs

The 2020 class was supposed to be one of the deepest in the recent past, but with four backs with top 5 dynasty selection potential that everyone chose to return to school for their senior season, the 2021 class suddenly became the same fascinating, if not more fascinating than the 2020 class. The two top backs in this year’s class, D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor, would be in the running as the top backs compared to the prospects for 2021, but there are at least five running backs out for the top five competition would be considered at the point in both the NFL draft itself and rookie draft. There are already over 12 running backs that could be rated for the NFL Draft 2021 on the first or second day. Here are the candidates.

Travis Etienne

Najee Harris (RB – Alabama)

Chubba Hubbard (RB – Oklahoma State)

Kylin Hill (RB – State of Mississippi)

Zamir White (RB – Georgia)

Master Teague (RB – Ohio State)

Max Borghi (RB – Washington State)

Ricky Slade

Keaontay Ingram (RB – Texas)

Kenny Gainwell

Jermar Jefferson (RB – Oregon State)

Trey Sermon (RB – Oklahoma)

Javian Hawkins (RB – Louisville)

To illustrate the strength of the 2021 running back class, building a hypothetical top 12 class that spans classes 2019, 2020, and 2021 can help us visualize. It is important to note that this theoretical design may change after the 2020 university season due to both new entrants and the game played by players who are already on the list. In this exercise, the leaderboard will correspond to the position in which I had ranked the prospects for 2019 before the draft and know where the players would end up.

Travis Etienne

D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

Jonathan Taylor (RB – Wisconsin)

Rodney Anderson (RB – Oklahoma)

Najee Harris (RB – Alabama)

J.K. Dobbins (RB – Ohio State)

Cam Akers (RB – State of Florida)

Chuba Hubbard (RB – Oklahoma State)

Josh Jacobs (RB – Alabama)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB – LSU)

Darrell Henderson

Kylin Hill (RB – State of Mississippi)

Wide receiver

As indicated above, the broad class of recipients is where the number of newbies really stands out in 2021. There are up to nine recipients who could plausibly receive first grades. There are at least nine recipients who have the talent to enter the WR1 area in the dynasty. At least 10 recipients could be number one in their recipient role for their NFL teams and would be a permanent threat to WR2 numbers.

Ja’Marr Chase (WR – LSU)

Rondale Moore (WR – Purdue)

Justyn Ross

Devonta Smith (WR – Alabama)

Rashod Bateman (WR – Minnesota)

Tylan Wallace (WR – Oklahoma State)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR – USC)

Jaylen Waddle (WR – Alabama)

Tamorrian Terry (WR – State of Florida)

Seth Williams (WR – Auburn)

Sage Surrat (WR – Wake Forest)

Jhamon Ausbon (WR – Texas A & M)

To illustrate the true strength of the 2021 Wide Receiver Class, we use the same visualization exercise that we did for the running back position above. Eight of the 15 best names from classes 2019, 2020 and 2021 come from the group of newbies next year. This is based on grades or rankings as a perspective. The addition of Terry McLaurin or Preston Williams would be insincere as most, including myself, are no higher than D.K. Metcalf or A.J. Brown.

Ja’Marr Chase (WR – LSU)

Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

Rondale Moore (WR – Purdue)

CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

Justyn Ross

Marquise Brown (WR – Oklahoma)

Devonta Smith (WR – Alabama)

Rashod Bateman (WR – Minnesota)

Tylan Wallace (WR – Oklahoma State)

A.J. Brown (WR – Ole Miss)

Amon Ra St. Brown (WR – USC)

Jaylen Waddle (WR – Alabama)

Tea Higgins (WR – Clemson)

Jalen Reagor (WR – TCU)

D. K. Metcalf (WR – Ole Miss)

strategy

If you are playing in a single QB league and if possible do not have a top five or top six selection, you should consider making your selection for the first round in 2020 against a selection for 2021 and a tried and true piece for the upward trend to swap. There will still be enough players with a high upward trend to persuade a competing team to possibly give up a 2021 first. The chances of you being the first to land on one of the teams currently playing near the draft in 2021 may be significantly less than if you were to select a team that was playing in the middle or end of the first draft. Team prospects can change drastically if your league’s rookie draft occurs after the actual NFL draft. So try to target teams whose squads may remain relatively the same based on current draft capital for 2020.

If you play in a Superflex league with 12 teams, trading picks for 2021 will be even more complicated. If you own a top 10 guitar pick, it is not advisable to replace the first guitar pick for 2021, as there are punch abusers throughout the first round due to a deep and talented QB class. Trading existing undrawn assets for 2021 picks could be the preferred route. If you play in a league with more than 12 teams, you may want to wait for the season to start before choosing a team. If there are six top names that choose to return to high school in 2021, choosing among 12 may not result in the value you originally traded for.

Trading in picks for 2021 should be prioritized if your team is currently unable to compete with the current 2020 design capital that you have. As the 2021 season approaches, the price of 2021 picks will only increase. So buy relatively cheaply as long as you can. If you start the season with a competition schedule but find that your campaign is not going to go as planned in the first half of the season, consider selling veteran pieces or players who you think will decline in 2021, sell to competitors.

Raju Byfield is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. More information from Raju can be found in his profile and follow him @ FantasyContext,

