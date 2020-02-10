advertisement

Known as the biggest event in Hollywood, there is a definite cache for the Oscars. The Academy Awards have traditionally been considered the most respected for actors, and celebrities usually treat the event with an admiration for Old Hollywood glamor. The clothes and tuxedos that run over the carpet are often classic – but on the safe side.

The Vanity Fair Party has now proven to be a foil for the traditional pomp and circumstances of the Oscars. As the unofficial after-party of the awards, it has become known as the event where celebrities (literally) drop their hair, meet and catch up with other big names in the industry, have a few cocktails and have some fun , This setting allowed the party to become a more fashionable evening’s fashion moment. The circular logo on the gray carpet symbolizes a more enticing, more modern version of the ultimate glamor.

Along with the fact that the lack of variety in the nominations and winners of the Oscars has drawn many celebrities to the event, the Vanity Fair Party has become a larger demonstration of diverse and integrative fashion: there is a more diverse guest list at the party , and these guests show exciting ways to wear. An obvious case: Billy Porterwho attended the Oscars and wore a Giles Deacon Gold Gold and custom Jimmy Choo platforms. Even more exciting was his Vanity Fair ensemble, a Purple Rain-like Christian Siriano look with a wide-brimmed purple hat by Sarah Sokol.

Overall, there was more color, more pearls, more daring necklines and hems – and a whole range of statement shoes, many of which were decorated with plateaus and were the ultimate party shoes. Kate Hudsons Gold platforms with an embroidered Vivienne Westwood would have been just as exciting and tasty on the Oscars red carpet.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade He wore his and her lace (her Giambattista Valli couture dress and Jimmy Choo’s heels; his full-lace tuxedo jacket).

