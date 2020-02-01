advertisement

It all depends. The NFL will crown its last champion in Miami on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV. We hope that the game itself offers many fireworks for the audience. However, there is another way to ensure that you are busy during (and even before) the game: Super Bowl LIV betting.

You can learn more about prop betting here in detail. In general, however, a prop bet is a side event bet that will take place in or around a game. Examples range from off-field events (length of national anthem) to events during the big game (does the Super Bowl end in a knee?).

There’s no better way to find your Super Bowl LIV game and player prop betting options than through our consensus reports below.

Game prop bets on sports betting for Super Bowl LIV

From choosing the team to win the coin to the final page to hit a touchdown, our Super Bowl LIV consensus game prop bets are the place for you. Not only can you check your betting options, you can also compare the odds of different US sports betting providers side by side.

Player prop betting on sports betting for Super Bowl LIV

This report is even more detailed than the teams that participate in Super Bowl LIV and gives you access to all player prop bets from all major US sports betting providers. You can compare the odds side by side to find an advantage. Also, use our Super Bowl LIV player projections to control your player prop bets.

Super Bowl LIV Prop Tip

