The Senior Bowl Week is over! The best seniors and college graduates who could gather showed up all week. Come with us as we delve deeper into each week’s gigs and find out who took full advantage of the week and increased the draft inventory and who may have injured the draft inventory due to poor presentation. In advance, we’ll discuss five players who were winners of the week and five players who will have the most negative impact on their stock design after 2020 Senior Bowl week.

winner

Justin Herbert (QB – Oregon)

Herbert ended his strong training week by winning the Senior Bowl MVP on Saturday afternoon. Herbert showed throughout the week that he can lead a team while quickly taking control of a new offense. Herbert looked balanced on matchday and led his team through the field really well at the first score. a TD pass to RB Lamical Perine. I think Herbert and Jordan Love are still competing for QB3, but Herbert had a better week overall and it looks like he should be QB3 in April.

Bradlee Anae (DE – Utah)

If you didn’t know who Bradlee Anae was on Saturday, you definitely stopped knowing his name and probably went on YouTube to watch part of his film. Anae has come through the practice week well to demonstrate his explosiveness and violent hand use, as well as his decent pass-rush repertoire. However, on match day he went to another level. He spent the afternoon being a running highlight for the north team and ended the game with 3 sacks and several other QB strains. one of them ended up with a bad throw and interception. Anae helped his stock so much that I consider him an early two-round ban, worse, with a strong chance of breaking into the back end of the first round when we get to the draft.

Van Jefferson (WR – Florida)

Van Jefferson may have made the most money of all players at the Senior Bowl in the past week. He mastered every day of the training with precise course runs, which always led to eye-opening intervals. On the day of the game, Jefferson didn’t have much of an impact with just 2 catches for 11 yards, but due to the constant pressure that the strikers put on the opposing defense, not many receivers made themselves felt. In a stack of recipient course classes, Jefferson has proven to be one of the three best distance runners available. His biggest competition was the WR1 Jerry Jeudy. I think Jefferson has gotten into the second round, with the third round being his floor at this point.

Adam Trautman (TE – Dayton)

During the week, the scouts knew that Trautman had the chance to boost his design inventory. Trautman played Dayton at a lower level and dominated his competition all season. Many believed that he had the athleticism to play at the NFL level, but he had to answer questions about his skill level and blocking ability. Fast forward to the end of the training week and Trautman answered these questions by showing that he had the strength and technique to deal with NFL caliber talents when he blocked in the running game. He was consistently able to keep edge defenders from the line of scrum, lock them up and even drive them out. Trautman has fully focused on talking to TE1 for this design after showing that he has the ability to be a full TE at the next level. Needy teams that want to have it close should keep an eye on him. At this point, it looks like a clear top 100 selection.

Kyle Dugger (S – Lenoir-Rhyne)

Another sub-perspective that helped itself this week was former Lenoir-Rhyne security, Kyle Dugger. Similar to Trautman, Dugger dominated the competition at a lower level and was given the opportunity to show what he could do against the best. He did not miss this opportunity. Dugger showed that he had the size and athleticism he needed, as well as the ability to cover the pass or climb into the box and fill up against the running game. Dugger has proven throughout the week that he is one of the best. He is another top 100 selection for me at this point.

loser

Shea Patterson (QB – Michigan)

I was actually surprised that Patterson was even invited to the Senior Bowl. I felt a few other QBs deserved this invitation through him, but I was looking forward to seeing if Patterson could show that he belonged there. Looking back on the week, it’s pretty clear that he didn’t. He struggled with accuracy all week and also tried to capture the game book. Then, on matchday, the same fights reappeared. He had a nice touch when he came down the sideline on the first pass for a TD, but he was also consistently inaccurate and couldn’t do much. From now on, Patterson looks like a prospect that will not be occupied.

Essang Bassey (CB – Wake Forest)

Bassey started the week after weighing up behind the 8 ball. He came in with only 5 ” 9 ”, very small hands and a short wingspan; basically everything you don’t want in the cornerback position. His physical limitations were evident in his struggles for the rest of the week. Bassey was consistently knocked off the line because he couldn’t get his hands on the boys and the recipients could use their longer wingspan to achieve a subtle split at the catch point. I currently only see Bassey as a late pilot.

Steven Montez (QB – Colorado)

Steven Montez came into the week as a candidate to surprise and raise draft boards. Instead, he tried to impress constantly during training and play. He had a decent training day but didn’t take advantage of the momentum. From there, he showed his inconsistency in accuracy and decision making. Without Shea Patterson, Montez would have had the worst week of any QB this week. He missed the opportunity to surprise and instead looks like he’s going to start on the late third day of April.

Nick Harris (C – Washington)

Nick Harris is my choice for the player who has hurt his draft the most. When he got into the week, I expected him to show that he deserved to join in the conversation to have the best center in the design. However, he was hit with constant speed and strength throughout the week. His size was a question and it looked like a big weakness for him. At the end of the week he looked mentally depressed and was just about to get out of there. I thought Harris was leaving Mobile to go to round two. Instead, I don’t see how a team can feel if they take it in before the third day.

Evan Weaver (LB – Cal)

I wouldn’t say that Evan Weaver had a terrible week at the Senior Bowl. The problem with Weaver is that everything we thought was a weakness was ultimately a weakness and what we thought were strengths was his strengths. The problem with this is his great weakness, his athleticism and his ability to tightly grasp the athletes who will be on the next level. He fought very weakly in cover exercises. He was often caught flat-footed and lacked the reactive athleticism necessary to trust him to be a three-down linebacker at the next level. He really missed the opportunity to show that he can play against the passing game, and it will show up early weekend if he falls further than most think. I currently see him in the fifth or sixth round, and I don’t see how he can improve that, as this week and his film show the same weaknesses against the passport.

