After following the efforts that Jim Nagy and his scouting staff put into this year’s Senior Bowl through social media, I couldn’t wait to see what talent showed up against the best seniors and graduates of college football Offer. The anticipation grew as I watched top players after top players accept their invitation to the Senior Bowl. Now that everything has worked out and the players have made their way home or to the facilities where they will train to prepare for the combine and / or their pro days, we will understand what was the highlight of all of these hard work happened. the 2020 senior bowl.

Scoring began at 10:45 a.m. in the first quarter when former Oregon QB Justin Herbert found the former Florida RB Lamical Perine on a screen pass that Perine needed for a TD 16 yards. That would be the only goal of the first quarter. The south went 7-0 in the second quarter.

The campaign started quickly in the second quarter. The north team scored a TD in the first game of the second quarter. Shea Patterson forged the handover to RB Darius Anderson in the backfield and found Anderson on the bike path down the left sideline. Anderson was able to overtake the defense and score; Repetition, however, seemed to show that he stepped off the jump, but nothing was knocked over.

In the second quarter, the former Utah defender Bradlee Anae took over. Anae had backpacks on to play plays. After his efforts to finish the previous trip with these sacks, Anae managed to get to Jalen Hurts as the first game of the next trip, resulting in a shaky throw that ended with an interception by LB Malik Harrison. Anae later added to his impressive day by getting his third sack of the day in the third quarter. Anae had the best day among defensive players on matchday. On the way to his 3-sack day, he showed good strength and very good blasting and hand performance.

After the first game, the struggle for the goal for both teams continued aggressively throughout the second quarter. Instead, it was a defensive showcase for Anae and Vildor among others. South CB Kindle Vildors best hit came when he intercepted North QB Shea Patterson in the middle of the quarter. The only other goal in the first half was a field goal for each team that led us into the half with a 10:10 draw.

In the second half, the offense of the northern troop was brought to life. In the first half, Denzel Mims set back on a big piece, increasing his speed and ability to play big whenever he touched the ball. Former Baylor RB Hasty ended the ride in an 11-yard TD run, demonstrating his vision by seeing the cutback lane and competing for the points and a 17-10 lead.

Another defender who did really well on matchday and deserves the limelight was former Syracuse full-back Alton Robinson. He ended the day with two sacks and put pressure on the QB in the backfield several times.

Back on the offensive side of the ball, North QB Anthony Gordon completed a mid-third-quarter drive with a TD pass from the 1-yard line to Chase Claypool. Claypool ran a nice corner route that left him wide open for the simple TD and increased the score to 24-10. Claypool had a nice week and I could see him add 15-20 pounds and play a Darren Waller type TE role.

After the north goal, the north defense managed to turn another big chunk when the former Notre Dame CB Troy Pride was able to intercept a bad throw due to pressure on the QB caused by Joshua Uche. Uche is another defender who showed up in big situations during the game and had a great week of training.

Taking advantage of sales in the north’s last TD in fourth place from the 5-yard line, Anthony Gordon secured the north a lead of 31-10. Gordon was able to easily climb right and Antonio Gandy-Golden find when he overtook his defender while crossing the field. Gordon had a great game when the two TDs and 8/12 69 yards passed.

The game’s last TD came in less than 7 minutes in the fourth quarter. After the squad had sales in the south, QB Jalen Hurts and the offensive in the south only needed three games to drive the 22 yards for the TD. Hurts found Jauan Jennings, the former recipient in Tennessee, on a cross-fade route to bring the score to 31-17.

After this score, the game ended with a 50-yard field goal for the North squad that kicker Tyler Bass had absolutely wiped out with a final score of 34-17.

If you take a step back and look at the score, it seems that the Senior Bowl wasn’t a very exciting game. However, the outcome of the game is not as important as what each player filmed. Some players were able to make great games and show their characteristics, while others had problems in the game and during the practice week. In my next article, we will discuss the winners and losers of the practice week and the game.

