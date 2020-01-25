advertisement

R.C. fisherman Preview of the 2020 Senior Bowl Practice Week for FantasyPros.

This piece is part of our article program, which contains high-quality content from experts exclusively at FantasyPros.

I will report again this year on the exercises of the Senior Bowl week for FantasyPros. During all three training days I will publish my thoughts and notes from the exercises for both teams and exchange rumors / buzz / chatter between the scouts I hear. I have worked as an independent scout for the NFL Draft for the past decade, but most of my annual soccer work is primarily for dynasty and fantasy football purposes, so most of my notes and concerns are aimed at offensive skill players with a penchant for fantasy.

Practicing on the third day means the end of the “real” exercises. In this article, I summarize every three days and share things that I discussed with other analysts and scouts about the practice week. I go position by position …

Day Three (Thursday) Senior Bowl 2020 exercise notes

quarterbacks

I came into this week with a positive or decent grade for Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love. All of my tape sessions and internal analysis were fine, but I still had some concerns and unanswered questions that came up in the Senior Bowl. Not that this practice week changes everything, but it is an important evaluation tool to get real measurements of hand size, true size, etc., but also to assess how these quarterbacks in a foreign environment (for them) with mostly unknown Players behave. You can also observe their interactions and leadership, and how they look in exercises in a similar format.

After the first day, I knew the media would rave about Jordan Love, and they did. He has such a great arm and a throwing motion. He is a natural. Love’s draft ran immediately on Tuesday evening. It was an infatuation at first sight. At the end of the three exercises, love for love waned somewhat. Justin Herbert clearly looked like the best quarterback here, and that should have put an end to the debate about who the No. 3-ranked quarterback in this draft consensus opinion is (Burrow-Tua-Herbert will be the largest part of the debate) Consensus NFL draft quarterback rankings after this week). After the first day everyone wanted to place Love in front of Herbert, but at the end of the third day Herbert was the clear winner for all who are honest.

Herbert just seems to know what he’s doing and has a classic quarterback look, a throwing motion, and a cannon arm. In comparison, love played with restraint and did not stand out. He was a better 7v7 or 1v1 quarterback.

I thought Jalen Hurts showed that he was involved in the “Future NFL Starting Quarterback” discussion in this draft. He’s a guy who should be designed to start being the future and not just a clumsy runner – his superpower is how well he can run the ball, but (as he showed here) he knows how to do one real quarterback plays. He was supple, confident, and in full control of his game all week.

Running backs

It is always difficult to assess the current prospects at such an event as there is no real contact to worry about all week. My three main headlines in the running back group here …

1. Memphis runs back Antonio Gibson looks like a top athlete at the position. I’m not sure if he has a feel for playing the ball on the next level (he may have Kalen Ballage Syndrome – looks great in shorts and pad exercises, but not in real games). But we should give him some mercy because Gibson has been a broad recipient for most of his college career. He is eager to run back. But I’m just watching him move this week – he’s the only one who’s making “wow” comments because of his build, size, and range of motion.

2. The most highlighted running back perspective for me was that of Baylor JaMycal Hasty – The one guy who seemed like he was ready for the next level as a receiver out of the field, who could run the ball well with limited touches, and who also positioned himself well to block screens or set up screens or routes to run. He’s not a superstar or an elite talent, but he’s definitely well polished with a bit of wiggle.

3. Joshua Kelley from UCLA needs more studies. He’ll be a lot of senior bowl analysts who are called “winners” among running backs, and I think that’s because he did or pierced the defense in simple exercises – but it’s hard to say whether he really is. This is because when running, the defense slows down to get a two-hand touch, but the back still runs forward at full speed, as if it had never been touched. The look of Kelley looked great in practice mode, but I don’t know that it was a representation of reality.

Wide receiver

I agree with most on the planet that top the list of recipient participants here – Michael Pittman of the USC and Chase Claypool of Notre Dame are just “wow” recipient perspectives in terms of size, speed, Hands and movement. I started the week easily with Claypool via Pittman, but both are fantastic prospects. After the first day, I wondered if it should be Pittman about Claypool, and after the first training session, many people hummed more about Pittman.

I thought Pittman said goodbye to day two of training, but maybe he was injured and he missed day three with a foot problem and is on his way home to skip the game. Pittman’s absence allowed the scouts to watch Claypool more, and the more I saw of him, the more he excited me. These two guys are great and scouts and analysts are going to leave Mobile to love them both.

My disappointment prospects were Texas’ Devin Duvernay and Ohio State’s K.J. Hill. I was expecting to see a show from both, especially Duvernay, but in 11v11 work it was like these guys weren’t even there. Where at the same time Florida recipient Van Jefferson (in comparison) looked like Michael Thomas for the South team – every quarterback rotation, in almost every situation, Jefferson looked at – and he delivered in most cases. Duvernay and Hill, however, haven’t lost a draft stick as they are loved by everyone for their speed and openness, but they didn’t do anything special in 11v11 beat to ignite their draft stick here in the crowd.

The big recipient who lost a lot of drafts was Texas Collin Johnson. I was a skeptic of him when I was doing my scouting work two summers and my preview of some of his 2019 work didn’t move me either. Watching him here was the last nail in his coffin; He’s a big guy, but an unreliable soccer catcher. Really unreliable.

Narrow ends

No short ending just jumped at me and made me think of a “future superstar”, but some of them looked like legitimate tight ends of the NFL that would be able to do nice fantasy performances if done in the right ones Situations would end up.

Purdues Brycen Hopkins was probably the most successful of the group, but I’m not thrilled with this assessment as the narrow boundaries weren’t a big part of the 11v11 work. We haven’t seen enough of them to radically change scouting / thinking.

The analysts loved Adam Trautman’s training week at Dayton, but I wasn’t too impressed. He proved that he belonged here, which was a question for the FCS prospect. He checked the box. But I wasn’t convinced that he was a top tight-end expert, just a legitimate NFL tight-end expert.

Honestly, the guy who kept drawing my attention was that of the LSU Stephen Sullivan, When I got into the week, I thought that after a boring career at LSU, he was more of a project or a third guy. But every time I turned around, he was the tight end that played soft or sweet games, especially in the red zone. He sometimes looked like a young Jared Cook. I will be interested to see his NFL Combine Speed ​​and Athleticism numbers. He definitely made me go back and work on him more.

Defensive players

Many of the players that looked good to me are names that excite many – the South Carolina defense fight Javon Kinlaw was like an elite defense fight, as was the defense fight in Oklahoma Neville Gallimore. North Carolina’s line of defense, Jason Strowbridge, started from a man I didn’t think much about and forced myself to return and do more research on him. Everyone who watched the Senior Bowl exercises liked the guys I just mentioned. It is not a new attitude.

The one big new signing (maybe) against a defender that I’m leaving here with – Nebraska’s cornerback expert Lamar Jackson is a damn good corner, and he could make a first choice at this rate. In his early years in Nebraska, he was certain, which makes sense at 6’3 ″ / 215, but he pulled into the curve in 2019 and looked good on the preview tape I was looking at. While my first preview watch didn’t really grab me in one way or another, it definitely caught my attention this week. Of all the players I saw when I entered the OK category or so, Jackson was the biggest game changer (upwards) of my mindset this week. I will definitely examine him more closely.

Well, it is for senior bowl exercises for another year. Enjoy the game on Saturday. I’m writing / analyzing the game next week for my website, College Football Metrics.com.

Before and after the NFL draft, review College Football Metrics for more NFL draft scouting reports, metrics, and weekly updated rookie rankings before the start of the new NFL season.

