R.C. fisherman Preview of the 2020 Senior Bowl Practice Week for FantasyPros.

R.C.'s Additional Information can be found at Fantasy Football metrics and College Football metrics.

I will report again this year on the exercises of the Senior Bowl week for FantasyPros. Over the next three days, I will share my thoughts on exercise notes for both teams and exchange rumors / buzz / chatter between the scouts I hear. I’ve been an independent scout for the NFL draft for a decade, but most of my annual soccer work is mostly for dynasty and fantasy football purposes, so most of my notes and concerns are for offensive skill players with a fantasy hang ,

Day One (Tuesday) Senior Bowl 2020 practice notes

Weighing and measuring

Before the exercises started and because Monday was a public holiday, the official considerations and measurements were made on Tuesday morning. A few comments:

The quarterback perspectives everyone wants to see are Oregon Justin Justin and Utah State Jordan Love. Both passed weighing / measuring with flying colors.

Herbert came in at £ 227 was positive as many scouts feared he looked a bit heavy or played a lot during the season in the 240s. Some wondered if he was really around 6’6 ” and he came around 6’6 1/8 ”. He also measured with a 10 “hand size scouts read a 10” or more and fear 9 “or less. There was concern that Love was under 6 ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ ″, but he measured 6 ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ And he loved a 10 5/8 ″ hand.

I explore potential customers on a gaming tape and put over 600 potential customers for College Football Metrics.com in my own analysis each year. I know that these sizes and hand measures may seem banal, but they are important for a large puzzle game exploring a player’s level of play, which is expected at the next level, and Herbert and Love exceeded expectations to the delight of the Boy Scouts in these areas. No single measurement is significant to scouting, or is disqualified or proves / disproves something, but all parts are considered to compare two similar perspectives and take into account the geography / conditions under which they could play at the next level.

I was hoping Jalen Hurts could be bigger than 6’1 ”, but in the official measurements it was exactly 6’1 ”.

In the large group of recipients, which is another area where boy scouts want to see a hand size of 10 inches or more, only Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool and Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona have reached the bar – and both exactly at 10.0 Inch.

Texan Collin Johnson was 6: 5: 5/8 “the highest potential recipient, but with a small hand size of 8: 3/4” increased scouts’ concern about him overall.

Brochure Antonio Gibson runs back a lot of interest here in Memphis. His 6’0 “/ 223 size was about as expected, but then his 8.5” hand size was a big disappointment.

quarterbacks

Most boy scouts and analysts focused on Justin Herbert for south training (the first practice in the group) and later on Jordan Love for the North. Some comments about the position:

Herbert did everything scouts were looking for. He looked calm, confident and elegant … but he lost the day to Jordan Love when love started throwing. Herbert is technically solid, but Love is such a natural launcher and has by far the best arm here, or probably anyone in this design. Therefore, the 7v7 exercise without pressure will really demonstrate Love’s abilities set more than any other quarterback here.

I can see it from the scouts and analysts – Love will be in the top 10-15 shortly. He is said to be a guy that all scouts and senior bowl watchers love. It is difficult for scouts to get a real feel for the quarterbacks during Senior Bowl week, as so many “big arm” types in these shorts and pads are non-contact practices. However, Love has all the tools and displays them in this setting. Scouts and fans are buzzing.

The whole process counteracts Oklahomas Jalen Hurts. His main weapon is his ability to run, but the quarterbacks don’t do any of this in this type of training. In a way, Hurts is locked in a box during training. Hurts has neither the arm nor the technical or natural abilities of Love or Herbert, which is why he looks a bit humble in comparison. His true talent as a runner-thrower will remain hidden here and violate his design if he doesn’t run wild in the game itself. This week of practice is somewhat unfair to him.

Wide receiver

The broad recipient talent here is ridiculous. They are the best I’ve seen in my over 10 years of watching / exploring senior bowl exercises. There have been so many impressive athletes doing nice things that it is difficult to ever make the best of it. If I had to choose day one, my gut instinct over the reactions and chatter would make it seem like most scouts are torn between two WR teams interested in the north team – USCs Michael Pittman Jr. and Notre Dames Chase Claypool.

When I had to choose a “winner”, it seemed to me that Pittman was the calmest and “wow” most exciting recipient between the two and the group on both sides.

If anyone among the well-known receivers had lost a little momentum, it might have been the Texas Devin Duvernay … almost unfairly. Duvernay may be the greatest name / interest that WR has up there with Pittman and Claypool, but he has cut back on one or two of the practices that have come to light (when he is known as Mr. Reliable) and only his size (5’10 ”). ) and the style in this format is not immediately “wow” like the 6’4 “boys in Pittman and Claypool.

For this reason, Duvernay is not included in the draft ranking. I just want to mention that everyone wanted them to work and do great things – but there wasn’t much going on on their day after training, far from what Pittman v Claypool did.

Defensive players

The two high-profile defenders were D-Lineman – Auburns Marlon Davidson and Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina.

Marlon Davidson looked great working as a defensive tackle and a defensive end in training. He is listed as a defensive boss and played a lot for Auburn there and was fine on tape, I thought. However, it officially came in at 6.3 inches (297 pounds) – that’s the best choice for a defensive tackle prospect with a 4: 3 system. He is a mismatch as a defensive boss in my book.

Davidson dominated the use of drills as a defensive tackle for interior designers, but was only fine if he acted as a defensive boss against the larger and more extensive offensive tackles.

Javon Kinlaw is a pure defensive player – 6’3 ″ / 315. He is a monster and a draft-pick projection of the first round. He worked as a defensive device all day and was just a cop pushing blockers back.

Running backs

These prime examples make it difficult for a running back prospect to shine, not like the quarterback and wide receiver / tight end prospect when it comes to one-to-one exercises, but I thought there were a few moments in which Memphis runs back Antonio Gibson just looked different from the others. It just has other equipment or sportiness and it’s raw.

Gibson was above all a broad recipient for Memphis, but they started to find him later in the 2019 season, and a potential star was born – in Memphis’ last seven games, Gibson ran the ball 30 times for 384 yards. That is 12.8 yards per carry and he added four touchdowns to it – that means that on average he has one touchdown every 7.5 carry! And they weren’t cheap TDs either, because they included a 78-yard, an 18-yard, a 29-yard, and a 65-yard.

Against SMU last season, he got six passes for 130 yards and a score, ran the ball three times for 97 yards (and the 78-yard touchdown mentioned above), and kicked for an in-game 97-yard score back. Gibson is the running back where all scouts and team execs want to see more work / tape.

Join us tomorrow for the second day’s notes from the 2020 Senior Bowl. You can also find all of the Senior Bowl weigh-in numbers for height, weight, arm and hand length here on my website College Football Metrics.com: 2020 Senior Bowl Weigh-In Results.

