Senior Bowl Week is underway and the talent shown here is not on the charts! The Senior Bowl is the best all-star college game in which the best seniors and college graduates learn, prove their skills, and meet with NFL staff. This week has always been the start of the media for the season’s draft, but it has reached a new level since Jim Nagy and his team. Nagy and his staff have spent the past year inviting players and getting ready for this week, and that really shows. The talent they have gathered for the north and south cadres is second to none.

Today we’re looking at 10 players to see how we get into the Senior Bowl, which takes place on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CT. The first five will be more well-known players who have come with high expectations and met those expectations. The second five will be players who may be lesser-known athletes but have had a great week of training and have the chance to get the draft boards up significantly if they end the week well with a strong performance on Saturday.

Top-class players

Van Jefferson (WR – Florida)

I don’t think there was a player this week who did more on the draft floor than Van Jefferson. In the weeks leading up to the Senior Bowl, Jefferson had begun to enter the scene with films highlighted by his skillful routing. He fully displayed his route in Mobile. There was no corner this week that could keep up with him as he traversed his routes. It doesn’t have incredible speed either, but it has the innate ability to separate with its precise route guidance. He looks like an absolute bargain hunter for a team come draft time, and although it’s an intense recipient class, depending on the situation he’s being drafted into, he should be in at least the third round of the Rookie Dynasty designs be taken into account. I am confident that we have not seen the best of Van Jefferson yet.

K. J. Hill (WR – Ohio State)

If anyone wants to keep up with Van Jefferson’s performance in practice this week, it’s K.J. Hill. It was almost impossible to do individual exercises throughout the week. His route is very refined and he managed to separate from the defenders present. I expect him to see a lot of goals on game day as he continues to increase his draft inventory and differentiate in a loaded receiver draft class.

Justin Herbert (QB – Oregon)

Mobile is a great environment to find out who a quarterback is as a player and leader. As the leader, Herbert fulfilled the idea that he was rather a quiet, exemplary player type. It’s not the end of the world yet, but you want him to be noisier when a team expects to be the face and leader of a team. In the field, Herbert showed that he had to be in conversation for QB3 in this draft. He quickly recognized the offense and was one of the two best signal generators on every training day. I’ll keep an eye on him to see how he gains control of his offense in a gaming environment. If he continues as he has so far, I assume that Herbert will be among the top 15 on Draft Day.

Jordanian Love (QB – Utah State)

Jordan Love was the most talented quarterback in mobile all week. He checked in on Monday with huge 10.63 ″ hands and showed the poor talent with which he can play for any team in any weather. Love joined Mobile and has had a lot of questions since his 2018 season due to his regression. Throughout the week, he did his best to answer these questions by showing that he has the talent of the elite and can be playfully a franchise type. Love and Herbert fight for QB3 in the leaderboard throughout the design season. At that point I would give Love the edge and I can’t wait to see him perform in live action as he struggles to keep that space.

Jalen Hurts (QB – Oklahoma)

Jalen Hurts is the biggest question mark of the quarterback position in this design cycle. Some say he should change positions. Others say he has the athleticism and qualities to become a good NFL quarterback. Regarding the change of position, Hurts said on Monday that he sees himself as a quarterback despite wanting to help a team as he can and that this is the only position he is training for. After the first day of training, Hurts was ranked as one of the worst players, but on the second day he was reinforced with well-thrown balls as he continued to pick up the crime. It will be important for Hurts to end the training week strongly and then to have an effect in the game on Saturday.

Possible surprises

Ben Bartch (OT – St. John’s)

Bartch is the only Division III player invited to the Senior Bowl this year. He started his college career at a close end and his athleticism affected his left tackle game. You can see in exercises how easily he moves, especially in passport protection, where he has demonstrated the ability to stay in front of edge runners and then anchor to stop bull runners. Bartch, who is from lower college level, is definitely raw, but he showed this week that he is one of the best targets for design and development in the tackle position. He surprised me from day one and I will keep an eye on him to see how he can keep up with the best seniors the college has to offer. So far, Bartch looks like he belongs here.

Adam Trautman (TE – Dayton)

Adam Trautman is one of the top tight ends in this year’s draft class. However, if you are playing at a lower level of competition, it is important to prove that you can deal with the best. Trautman came in and showed that he was one of the athletes in Mobile. He has the necessary combination of size and athleticism and is a good hand catcher and driving force in the open field. With improved strength and practice, he should be able to put an end to an NFL team. He is someone you want to watch, to see how he develops as a blocker and to see how well he expands in passing.

Kyle Dugger (S – Lenoir-Rhyne)

Dugger is another student who has shown he can hang out with the best this week. In cover exercises, he showed that he can overcome the tight end position, and he also has the ball skills to make sales. Dugger has a perfect combination of size, weight and sportiness for the position. He is a player to watch and he will continue to show us that he can play on the next level by going against the run and passing the games on Saturday.

Dane Jackson (CB – Pittsburgh)

Jackson really surprised me this week. He did a really good job doing 1-to-1 exercises throughout the week and shows good reactive athleticism when reporting on men. The recipients had a hard time separating from him all week. It will be shown on match day. Especially for teams that need fast, aggressive man-to-man turns, with a good performance on Saturday, Jackson will be well on the way to reaching the draft boards – as long as he’s against people like K.J. can say well. Hill and Michael Pittman Jr.

Terrell Lewis (Edge – Alabama)

It is very surprising to see an Alabama player on a list of people you might surprise. They are usually in the spotlight so that most players already have extraordinary expectations. This is not the case with Lewis because he has spent much of his college career fighting injuries. However, if he is healthy, he has the length, curvature and general athletic skills to be one of the best edge defenders in the draft. He has demonstrated this ability throughout the week in training as he has shown really good bend in pocket drills and good hand use, good bursting and flexibility in 1 to 1 drills. Lewis will have fun watching Saturday as he continues his climb to the first round lock.

