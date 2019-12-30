advertisement

The 2020 Corolla 2020 starts at $ 18,990 and goes up to $ 26,990 for the L, LE and XLE trims (Delivered)

After more than 50 years of production, the Corolla is still the best-selling Toyota model in the world. Completely redesigned for the 2020 model year, the all-new Toyota Corolla is actually beautiful, maybe even bold, and now offers a hybrid option. The Corolla has become a household name in terms of reliability, security and affordability, and the 2020 model brings all these features to a whole new level. Toyota has made the right move by improving on key areas and adding new features to stay competitive on the global stage. After selling more than 45 million cars, the newest Corolla offers better mobility and handling, comprehensive safety features, a hybrid option and a much improved infotainment system.

design

The body of the 2020 Corolla 2020 is lower, wider, and built into the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) which offers many engineering breakthroughs and includes items such as a multi-link rear suspension system. This new platform has improved everything from shock absorption to safety – Toyota claims this is the “funniest to drive” Corolla ever produced. Let me elaborate on that later.

A sloping, singing hood ends in an attractive honeycomb grille that results in a bolder, much more modern design. The new car is attractive enough that it almost looks like a small Audi or something outside of Europe.

Although the Toyota Corolla is not known to be a luxury vehicle, the quality of the interior is excellent and the whole interior shows a lot more richer feel than before. The intuitive infotainment system is vastly improved and the Corolla comes with many standard items, including advanced safety features. Toyota even offers a Toyota + Alexa app instantly on the infotainment system to help you navigate, play music and ask almost any question that comes to your mind through Alexa. Apple CarPlay is included in the 2020 Toyota Corolla, while Android Auto is not yet available.

Toyota Safety Tips feature packs of Toyota are impressive for an entry level car. With features such as lane tracking, roadside detection, dynamic full-radar cruise control, as well as bicycle and pedestrian detection, Corolla drivers can confidently drive and those around them can also to have peace of mind.

Performance

There are many trim levels for the Toyota Corolla including the L, LE, XLE, SE, XSE and Hybrid. For all trim levels, buyers have a choice of two engines plus a hybrid option.

Included in the L base trim, as well as the LE and XLE garments is a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine in line with 139 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque. The combined city / highway fuel economy for this engine is 7.1 L / 100 km for manual and automatic transmissions.

The engine update for the SE and XSE is a 2.0L Dynamic Force inline 4-cylinder which produces 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. The combined city / highway fuel economy for this sporty Corolla is at 7.4 L / 100km for manual transmission and 6.7 L / 100km for automatic. The SE and XSE garments also include a sport grille and bumper, rear hubs, dual exhaust tips and tail spoilers.

For the new hybrid option, Toyota equips the car with a 1.8L in-line engine combined with the eCVT (Electronic Controlled Continuous Variable Transmission), which produces 121 horsepower. It’s not the strongest hybrid engine out there on the market today, but you do get a significant fuel upgrade (combined city / highway driving will get you an impressive 4.5 L / 100km).

Despite the ornamentation, the new Corolla brings a level of refinement and has never felt like the previous Corolla. The car is generally smooth (though the engine may be somewhat sharp), tracks straight and drives smoothly. The handling is balanced and predictable, but it’s not as sharp as the feel on a Honda Civic or Mazda3. The car is a very “easy” car to drive, and generally gives good performance for an entry-level vehicle. Despite being somewhat old now, I would say the Honda Civic still provides a slightly better handling and performance. And the new Mazda3 delivers BMW-like refinement and handling that is still a cut above the Corolla, though that vehicle costs more.

summary

Weighing all options, the SE or XSE may be the best choice as it comes with a better engine, better styling, more comfortable features and a larger infotainment panel. The Toyota Corolla has been a leading vehicle over the years and has represented high level reliability and practicality at an affordable price. Most of us can say we own or know someone who owns a Corolla, and as such, it represents an important story for the auto industry.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla starts at $ 18,990 and goes up to $ 26,990 for the L, LE and XLE trims. For SE garments, prices start at $ 22,290 and go up to $ 28,490 for the XSE. Reasonably priced hybrid option for $ 24,790 Corolla rings – very pricey. Overall, the new Corolla is the best Corolla so far, and I’d argue it’s actually the best treatment with the Corolla ever. It’s simply not the best handling car in its market, but it may not matter to the 99% of customers who are most concerned about quality, reliability, fuel efficiency and feel comfortable.

– written by David Chao

