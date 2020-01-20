advertisement

“The Crown” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took Emmy’s footsteps while SAG said goodbye to “Fleabag”.

After a weekend of Hollywood festivals, the Screen Actors Guild Awards hit like a breath of fresh air on Sunday night, and not just because the ceremony only lasted two hours. None of the TV winners had the success of the “Parasite” ensemble on the film side, but still offered food for chewing in the long, dark months up to the Emmys.

The winners selected by SAG-AFTRA members, who gathered like in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, were a reassuring mix of predictable and predictable unpredictable events. I drank all three too much.

By far the biggest winner of the evening was Jennifer Aniston, who was the first to win the gold medal for the Apple TV + prestige player “The Morning Show”.

It was the second SAG victory for Aniston, which she won for the first time in 1996 at the second SAG ceremony with the “Friends” ensemble. The actress received nine more nominations between then and now, suggesting she was an overdue mite.

So yes, Aniston has had great success with her colleagues where she often does pretty well, but it is important that “The Morning Show” has found a fan base somewhere in the industry if she wants to keep her Emmy hopes alive – and the actors are as good a place to start as everyone.

Aniston told backstage reporters that she was afraid it was too late to play Wonder Woman, but she had many other ideas for the future. “I feel like I’m taking a creative step right now,” she said, “that I’ve just discovered a new love for it that I didn’t know I had before.”

Another SAG favorite was also honored for his good work. Sam Rockwell took the actor home for his lead role in FX’s limited series “Fosse / Verdon”. It is the third win for Rockwell out of a total of six nominations and somewhat upset about Emmy Jharrel Jerome (“If You See Us”). The award was the first that Rockwell won despite several nominations for his role as an actor in theater legend Bob Fosse.

Less surprising was another victory for Michelle Williams, the co-star of actress “Fosse / Verdon”, who as stage icon Gwen Verdon has won almost every award for Rockwell’s Fosse. While Williams made no other of her outstanding speeches for equal pay and women’s rights, after she won her award, she dropped an inspirational gem behind the scenes.

“Be true to yourself,” said Williams when asked what advice she had for young people. “Follow the instincts and instincts that are unique to you.”

As with almost every award ceremony in the past six months, the actors also took the time to express their appreciation for the miracle that Phoebe Waller-Bridge portrayed for their appearance in “Fleabag” by Amazon Prime Video, which angered last year’s winner Rachel Brosnahan , Star from Amazon Prime Videos “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

But Brosnahan didn’t go home empty-handed. “Maisel” took home the comedy ensemble prize while co-star Tony Shalhoub won the comedy prize, meaning Amazon Prime Video has mastered the fun business races and is making a wild comeback at the Emmy Awards Preparing for 2020.

At the beginning of the Emmy season, Netflix’s “The Crown” is waiting for a strong performance. She won the drama ensemble and won the series for the first time, despite two previous nominations.

And if you feared that HBO’s “Game of Thrones” could freeze actors on the way to the door, don’t be afraid. The fantasy series was a clean affair throughout the race and won the eighth SAG award for the stunt ensemble. As if that weren’t enough, Peter Dinklage eventually won the actor for his role as Tyrion Lannister – and it only took a dozen nominations to get the job done.

Looking to the future, HBO’s “Succession” is still on the rise as the winter season ends and “The Crown” holds its ground. In comedy it is everyone’s game as long as someone is called “Maisel”.

