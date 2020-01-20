advertisement

“The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston received her first individual award.



From Megan Stone to GMA

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, and many of the youngest Golden Globe winners added another trophy to their collection.

“Parasite”, a South Korean film about class struggle, was awarded for the best ensemble performance and was the first foreign language film ever to be won. Individual prizes went to Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). All four have received Golden Globes for their roles and are also nominated for the Academy Awards.

advertisement

MORE: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet at the 2020 SAG Awards

On the TV side, ensemble awards went to the casts of “The Crown” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. Individual honors went to Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Tony Shaloub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) and “Fosse / Verdon – Stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. Recently Waller-Bridge and Williams also won Golden Globes.

Movie

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film

“Parasite”

, @ ParasiteMovie is the first foreign language film to take the Actor® home for outstanding cast performance in a movie. #Sagawards pic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix with a great acceptance speech in honor of his candidate colleagues ???? #sagawards @jokermovie pic.twitter.com/F1qEnJH3CS

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Renée Zellweger wins her fourth and third individual Actor® for the title role in Judy #sagawards pic.twitter.com/vszM3ppvls

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

This is Pitt’s first individual Actor®. Pitt said he was inspired by Tom Laughlin’s portrayal of Billy Jack #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WuvnxzZrJd for his role as a stunt double cliff booth

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Marriage History” television

This is Dern’s first Actor®. Dern and her father Bruce are both nominated for ensemble categories tonight and at #sagawards @LauraDern @MarriageStory pic.twitter.com/x12B0GHe70

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series

“The crown

, @ TheCrownNetflix receives in its third nomination #sagawards pic.twitter.com/HvdliCba3h the first Actor® of the show for outstanding performance of an ensemble in a drama series

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding ensemble in a comedy series

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

@MaiselTV repeats itself for the second time in a row as a recipient of the Actor® for outstanding performances by an ensemble in a comedy series. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/6HLsSVawjr

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”

Congratulations to Sam Rockwell for choosing the Actor® for excellence in a male actor in a TV movie or limited series! Rockwell trained and danced to play the famous choreographer. “It quickly became clear to me that I am not a dancer.” #Sagawards pic.twitter.com/bbFJd2Q2Uj

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or mini-series

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Congratulations, Michelle Williams! Williams says she feels like she’s been training her whole life to play Gwen Verdon, training from all of her previous roles #sagawards @FosseVerdonFX pic.twitter.com/PDdCpuZTue

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage received the Actor® in the last season from @GameOfThrones and in his sixth nomination as Tyrion Lannister @HBO #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WSGAvAjTfW

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Aniston takes her first individual Actor® home! ???? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/GxT37VFxFp

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Tony Shaloub, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

This is Shalhoub’s fourth individual actor and the second in a row for his role as Abraham Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel #sagawards @MaiselTV pic.twitter.com/YaEuMsXCMV

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag”

Aniston takes her first individual Actor® home! ???? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/GxT37VFxFp

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert De Niro

Congratulations to Robert De Niro on his life’s work. De Niro is a true generation talent, from well-known characters to quotable lines and historical films. We look forward to more size ???? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/z8NmBWxoat

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

advertisement