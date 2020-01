advertisement

It’s a little over a year from the 2020 presidential election, but competition to replace Donald Trump in the White House is already tough.

There is a lot to consider, but we are here to help. Here is TheWrap’s list of people who have previously applied for the presidency and who have stepped down.

CBS

Joe Biden – Democratic Party

Participated race: April 25, 2019

The former Vice President of Obama was a late participant in the race and officially declared his presidency on April 25. But he was a putative leader for a long time, leading many early surveys. This is his third presidential run, and for months he’s been telling everyone who listens that he’s the most qualified candidate for this job. He has also been criticized for his behavior towards women and has prompted him to publish a video promising to make a woman’s “personal space” “more attentive and respectful”.

Biden was also prone to embarrassing slips, including the assassination of RFK and MLK in the late 70s, confused the text number of his campaign with a website, became nostalgic about his friendships with Senate separators, and said: poor children are as intelligent and talented as white children. ”

Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 9, 2019

The Massachusetts senator officially announced her candidacy at a rally in her home state on February 9, and shortly thereafter tweeted it: “I believe in an America of opportunity. My father became a caretaker but got his little girl the chance to become a public school teacher, college professor, United States Senator – and candidate for the United States Presidency. # Warren2020. ”

Getty Images

Bernie Sanders – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in the 2016 Democratic Nomination competition, has recorded a campaign video saying he is running for president in 2020, according to a Politico report.

Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg – Democratic Party

Participated race: April 14, 2019

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became the first openly gay presidential candidate for a major political party. Buttigieg’s platform includes a plan to advance Black America and economic reform.

Getty Images

Tulsi Gabbard – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 11, 2019

Gabbard, a U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, approved Bernie Sanders in 2016, but in 2020 she is on her own. Gabbard is driving immigration and criminal law reform.

Getty Images

Cory Booker – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 1, 2019

The New Jersey senator and former mayor of Newark officially threw his name in the presidential hat on February 1, the first day of Black History Month. Booker plans to end mass detention if he is elected president.

Getty Images

Marianne Williamson – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 28, 2019

Angel Food, author and founder of the Healing the Soul of America project, announced her candidacy during a political rally at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles on January 28. If Williamson were elected president, he would advocate reparation and “economic justice” for women and children. ”

Getty Images

Andrew Yang – Democratic Party

Participated race: November 6, 2017

The entrepreneur and son of immigrant parents from Taiwan started a year ago and told the New York Times that he would work for a universal basic income.

Getty Images

John Delaney – Democratic Party

Participated race: July 28, 2017

The U.S. representative for Maryland’s 6th District said in July 2017 that he would “end ruthless trade wars and expand trade,” “create a universal health care system,” and “launch a national AI strategy.”

Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 10, 2019

The Minnesota democrat, who was first elected to the US Senate in 2006, announced her offer on February 10, 2019, saying she wanted to “work for anyone who wanted her work recognized”. Klobuchar’s main problems that she wants to address when the elected president is elected are reviewing voting rights protection and prioritizing cybersecurity.

Getty Images

Michael Bennet – Democratic Party

Participated race: May 2, 2019

The Colorado Senator was an advocate for the advancement of artificial intelligence and the expansion of the tax credit for children. He didn’t qualify for the fourth democratic debate, but he vowed to keep going.

Getty Images

Wayne Messam – Democratic candidate

Participated race: March 28, 2019

The mayor of Miramar, Florida, a city near Miami, is a first-generation American who has asked to end the filibuster and eliminate student debt. During the quarter that ended September 30, he only raised five dollars, but he’s still in the running.

Getty Images

Tom Steyer – Democratic Party

Participated race: July 9, 2019

The billionaire and climate change activist started the race in July and said in a video: “If you think something is absolutely critical, try it as much as you can and drop the chips where you like. And exactly I do. My name is Tom Steyer and I’m running for president. ”

Getty Images

Joe Sestak – Democratic Party

Participated race: June 23, 2019

The former Pennsylvania congressman has a plan for America that includes investing in American manufacturing and strengthening antitrust laws.

Getty Images

Deval Patrick – Democratic Party

Participated race: November 14, 2019

The former Massachusetts governor acknowledged the challenge of getting into democratic elementary school so late in the game. But in his announcement, he threw a veiled blow at other candidates and said the party was torn between “nostalgia” and “our big idea or no way”.

Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg – Democratic Party

Participated race: November 24, 2019

The former Mayor of New York is the second billionaire to enter the crowded Democratic field within a year of the election. Bloomberg plans to fund its own campaign and is reportedly spending $ 30 million on television advertising to launch its campaign.

Getty Images

Bill Weld – Republican Party

Participated race: April 15, 2019

Weld is a former Massachusetts governor reporting on his displeasure with Trump, particularly Trump’s desire to be more of a “king than a president”.

show time

Joe Walsh – Republican Party

Participated race: August 25, 2019

The former Illinois congressman became the moderator of a conservative talk show and announced in August 2019 that he would enter the GOP primaries to challenge President Trump. “I run because he’s not fit. Someone has to do something and there has to be an alternative. The country is tired of this man’s tantrum – he’s a child,” he told ABC News.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Seth Moulton – Democratic Party

Participated race: April 22, 2019

Out favor: August 23, 2019

The Massachusetts Congressman and Iraq war veteran ended his presidential campaign in a speech to the DNC in San Francisco. “I think it’s obvious that this is now a three-way race between Biden, Warren and Sanders, and it’s really a debate about how far the party should go,” Moulton told the New York Times.

Getty Images

Eric Swalwell

Participated race: April 8, 2019 Out favor: July 8, 2019

The California Congressman wrote in a statement on his campaign’s website about his decision to retire from the 2020 presidential race: “I will never forget the people I met and the lessons learned as I traveled through our great nation – especially communities most affected by gun violence in the United States. ”

Getty Images

John Hickenlooper

Participated race: March 4, 2019 Out favor: August 15, 2019

The former Colorado governor advocated stricter arms legislation and free trade.

Getty Images

Jay Inslee – Democratic Party

Participated race: March 1, 2019 Out favor: August 21, 2019

The governor of Washington was active on a platform that focused on climate change and proposed a “100% Clean Energy Plan for America” ​​that would reduce emissions to zero by 2035.

He announced that he will be out of the race while appearing on “The Rachel Maddow Show”.

“It has become clear that I will not be carrying the ball,” Inslee said to Maddow. “I will not be the president, I will retire from the race tonight.”

Inslee added that he is optimistic that climate change will be an important part of the Democratic Party’s priorities.

Getty Images

Kirsten Gillibrand – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 15, 2019

Out favor: August 28, 2019

The New York senator announced her offer for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, January 15th. Gillibrand, whose campaign motto is “Brave Wins”, supported paid family vacation and the protection of women’s rights.

On August 28, 2019, she announced her resignation. “To our supporters: Thank you, wholeheartedly. Now let’s beat Donald Trump and win the Senate back,” she tweeted.

Getty Images

Howard Schultz – Independently

Out favor: September 6, 2019

In January, the former Starbucks CEO expressed his initial interest in running. According to reports, Schultz suspended his campaign until August after work day, citing medical problems. In September, Schultz cited these topics and more in a letter on his website as reasons why he had to leave the race.

“My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not waned, but I have come to the conclusion that an independent campaign for the White House is not the best way to serve our country at this point,” he wrote.

Schultz is a co-founder of the Maveron venture capital firm, which has a stake in TheWrap.

Getty Images

Bill De Blasio – Democratic Party

Participated race: May 16, 2019

Out favor: September 20, 2019

The New York Mayor was looking for more taxes for the wealthy and regulating “gig jobs” under his proposed Universal Labor Standards.

Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke – Democratic Party

Participated race: March 14, 2019

Out favor: November 1, 2019

The former congressman from El Paso, Texas, announced on March 14 that he would run for president and said, “This is a crucial moment of truth for this country and for each one of us.” The challenges have never been so big. “They will either consume us or give us the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States,” he added. O’Rourke has already made a name for itself as a record-breaking fundraiser, the subject of an HBO documentary and a favorite of the Hollywood elite. He canceled November 1st and tweeted: “I announce that my service to the country is not a candidate or candidate.”

Getty Images

Mark Sanford – Republican Party

Participated race: September 8, 2019

Out favor: November 12, 2019

Former South Carolina governor, who fell out of favor in 2007 after lying about an extramarital affair, announced his challenge to Trump and said, “We got lost.” Sanford, who was also a U.S. Congressman from 1995 to 2001 and from 2013 to 2019, pledged to fight the country’s increasing public debt and reverse Trump’s policy on trade protectionism. He got out in November and said the problems on his platform were overshadowed by the ongoing impeachment process.

Getty Images

Steve Bullock – Democratic Party

Participated race: May 14, 2019

Out favor: December 2, 2019

The Montana governor said in a statement: “Although there were many obstacles that we did not foresee when participating in this race, it has become clear that at this moment I am not in the top row of this still overcrowded field of candidates.”

Getty Images

Kamala Harris – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 21, 2019

Out favor: December 3, 2019

The California senator announced her offer for the presidency on January 21 when she appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America”. As a possible clue to their chances, their CNN City Hall in January was the network’s top-rated City Hall for a single presidential candidate. Harris is Pro Medicare-for-All and increases teacher salaries.

Harris came out with a solid performance in the first debate, but was unable to sustain that momentum. Reports of mismanagement and fundraising issues caused her to suspend her candidacy in early December.

Getty Images

Julián Castro – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 12, 2019

Out favor: January 2, 2020

The former mayor of San Antonio – and a former Obama cabinet member – supports immigration reform and the elimination of lead poisoning. Castro was the only Latino candidate in the race, and he said in a video released by his campaign that he “is not done fighting”.

