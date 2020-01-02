advertisement

Share your photos with us in the People and Places of Pennsylvania slide show. Every now and then we will choose some of them to broadcast in the Pennsylvania People and Places segment of the show. Don’t forget to mention your name and place of residence and keep your entry under 320 characters, as well as sufficient information about the photo so that we can write a good story.

* Keep submissions below 320 characters !! Longer entries are broken off in the slideshow.

* Photos sent without a Sa name and place of residence cannot be used in the broadcast.

* Make sure your tag is clearly visible in your deer’s ear before you submit it.

* Not all photos will be broadcast and photos will not immediately appear in the slideshow, they will be once they have been approved by an administrator. Please do not submit duplicate photos. By submitting a photo, you verify that all information is correct and let your WNEP air your photo.

* Do not send photos of pets to this slideshow, upload them to the slideshow gallery on wnep.com

