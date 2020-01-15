advertisement

This year, several actresses compete against each other. Updated on 1/15/20.

Back to the Oscar fight are the leaders Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) as well as the newcomers Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

A multiple Netflix fall festival entry is David Heyman’s Noah Baumbach dramedy “Marriage Story” (December 6) with Adam Driver, two-time nominee Johansson and two-time nominee Dern (“Wild”, “Rambling Rose”) with a striking one Supporting role as a fast-speaking feminist lawyer. She won a one-two in the New York film Critics Circle for “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”, as well as a SAG nomination and a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice victory. Dern also deserves recognition for HBO’s “Big Little Lies”. She is a beloved child in Hollywood.

Johansson also delivers a strong selection of critics and a SAG-nominated performance in Taika Waititi’s Hitler satire “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight) as an activist mother of a lonely young Nazi enthusiast (Roman Griffin Davis) with an imaginary friend (Waititi), for whom domination with a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) is hidden in her house. Obviously, the TIFF has People’s Choice award winners and popular hit coattails.

Margot Robbie, nominated for “I, Tonya”, starred in two major films of 2019, including Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s summer hit “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” and Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes documentary “Bombshell” (December 20 , Lionsgate). Robbie was nominated for her role as a fictional Fox News producer, who along with Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) absorbed Fox News’ toxic male culture.

From the AFI festival, Clint Eastwood’s solid true story “Richard Jewell” emerged, starring Kathy Bates (who missed a SAG nod) as a mother who loves her security guard’s son (Paul Walter Hauser) who turns away from the film Hero who saved lives when a bomb exploded during the 1996 Summer Olympics and was the victim of false FBI allegations. Bates was named best supporting actress on the Globes and National Board of Review 17 years after winning the same award for “About Schmidt”.

Florence Pugh as a flirtatious, disgruntled Amy emerged from the starry ensemble of “Lady Bird”, Greta Gerwig’s latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women” (December 25, Sony), while critics have nominated the groundbreaking film by Pugh slowed down at the SAG Awards.

As always, the participants are listed in alphabetical order.

leader

Laura Dern (“Marriage History”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

candidate

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bomb”)

