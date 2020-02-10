advertisement

Not surprisingly, the awarding of the 2020 Academy Awards was associated with a sharp drop in viewers on the same day. Nevertheless, it dominated Sunday night and became the best non-sports special of the season.

According to ABC, the show was rated by 5.3 adults between 18 and 49 and had an average of 23.6 million viewers. The numbers fall short of the 7.7 rating and the 29.6 million viewer mark released at the ceremony last year.

In addition, the number of spectators represents a low of modernity for the show. This dubious award previously belonged to the 2018 show, which reached an average of 26.5 million live viewers on the same day.

advertisement

Without a top-class moderator or a unique “catch”, the ceremony on Sunday had little chance of defying the downward trend in ratings that had affected so many awards. The audience figures gained through streaming and digital engagement will also decrease somewhat.

Still, it is difficult to see the steep drop – to a new low – as anything but disappointing.

advertisement