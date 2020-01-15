advertisement

We try to predict the players of the award season. Updated on 1/13/20.

For a film to end in the best picture race, everything has to be fine.

The debut in Cannes with rave reviews was the ninth film by Quentin Tarantino. The drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (July 26, Sony), played in Los Angeles in 1969, features a star ensemble led by Oscar-friendly Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The $ 90 million epic attracted global audiences ($ 372.4 million worldwide). This film, like the Show Business Oscar winners “All About Eve”, “The Artist” and “Birdman”, also play a good role in Hollywood. The acting industry enthusiastically responded to the excellence of the film by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who came in for support, and won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards in this category.

As always for a Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was characterized by first-class direction and production values ​​and received a total of ten nominations, including “Best Film”, “Director” and “Original Screenplay”.

Bong Joon Ho’s comedy thriller about a poor family who invaded a wealthy home, “Parasite” (neon), the first Korean foreign language (international feature film) Oscar nominee. The popular film was well played at festivals and won numerous critic awards, as well as the Foreign Film Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award. It ended up in six categories, including “Best Film”.

Netflix ‘strong list of awards with rave reviews on the festival track spells out David Heyman’s drama “Marriage Story”, directed by Noah Baumbach, in which Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple are involved in a fragmentary divorce in which the two-time Oscar is involved The nominee Laura Dern (“Wild”, “Rambling Rose”) has a striking, critically selected and global role. The film received six nominations.

The New York Film Festival opened the nine-time nomination for best director, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” (Netflix), whose Oscar veterans Joe Pesci and Al Pacino compete for the supporting actor. “The Irishman” received ten nominations.

In Telluride and Toronto, the star Fox import “Ford v Ferrari” (November 15), James Mangold’s fact-based racing drama starred with Oscar winner Christian Bale (“The Fighter”) as a Le Mans racing driver who completed tests in 1966 Sports car designed by Ford engineer Carroll Shelby (three-time Oscar nominee Matt Damon) to beat Ferrari. The film has four nominations.

After the unlikely win of the Golden Lion in Venice, Todd Phillips’ “Joker” delighted the audience, but shared criticism in Toronto and became a $ 1 billion global box office juggler. Everyone agrees that the winner of the Globe and Critics Choice, Joaquin Phoenix, in this myth of DC genesis gives an impressive account of a painfully frail standup comic that desperately seeks attention and eventually feels more powerful through acts of violence. Warners supports this well-crafted, Scorsese-inspired epoch thriller, which is a strong competitor in the Best Picture race with eleven nominations.

The coveted audience award in Toronto was won by Taika Waititi’s Hitler youth comedy “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight), which followed last year’s winner “Green Book” as the best film.

Universal

Universal is pushing for drama globe winner “1917”, Sam Mendes’ last single-take saga from World War I, over two soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) accused of crossing enemy lines for urgency to deliver a message that picks up key wins from critic groups and landed ten nominations.

Greta Gerwig’s latest version is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women” (December 25, Sony). Her star ensemble is led by her youngest Oscar candidate “Lady Bird”, Saoirse Ronan, who is supported by Florence Pugh. The film received six nominations.

As always, the candidates are listed in alphabetical order. No film is considered the front runner if I haven’t seen it.

leader

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

candidate

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

